Gannett Announces Asset Purchase Agreement With Hearst

NEW YORK, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Hearst, a leading global diversified information services and media company, to divest the Austin American-Statesman from the USA TODAY Network portfolio of over 200 local publications across the country.

The award-winning Austin American-Statesman is a trusted source for exceptional journalism and a pillar in the Austin community, serving local businesses and brands with innovative strategies and solutions. Founded in 1871, the Statesman has been named Texas Newspaper of the Year three times by the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors and more recently was recognized as a 2023 Public Service Pulitzer Prizes finalist and a 2024 Edward R. Murrow Award winner.

“Hearst has a stellar reputation in the publishing industry and their values are uniquely aligned with ours,” said Michael Reed, Gannett Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The sale of the Austin American-Statesman from our portfolio is a strategic decision that will complement the Hearst brand while positioning Gannett and the USA TODAY Network of more than 200 local publications for future growth. We are confident Hearst will be a great home for our Statesman colleagues.”

Hearst Newspapers, the operating group responsible for Hearst’s newspapers, local digital marketing services businesses and directories, publishes 26 dailies and 52 weeklies across the U.S.

“This acquisition complements Hearst's set of newspapers and reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality journalism,” said Jeff Johnson, president of Hearst Newspapers. “It aligns with our strategy to invest in thriving communities with strong potential. We look forward to welcoming the Austin American-Statesman team to Hearst, joining 2,300 committed Hearst Newspapers professionals across the country.”

The transaction is anticipated to close in the first quarter of 2025 and proceeds from the transaction are expected to be used for debt reduction.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. We endeavor to deliver essential content, marketing solutions, and experiences for curated audiences, advertisers, consumers, and stakeholders by leveraging our diverse teams and suite of products to enrich the local communities and businesses we serve. Our current portfolio of trusted media brands includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, uses innovation and software to enable small and medium-sized businesses to grow, and USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, our events division, creates impactful consumer engagements, promotions, and races.

ABOUT HEARST

Hearst is one of the nation’s largest global, diversified information, services and media companies. Hearst has been innovating for more than a century, leading with purpose, integrity and a culture of care, with a mission to inform audiences and improve lives. The company’s diverse portfolio includes global financial services leader Fitch Group; Hearst Health, a group of medical information and services businesses; Hearst Transportation, which includes CAMP Systems International, a major provider of software-as-a-service solutions for managing maintenance of jets and helicopters; ownership in cable television networks such as A&E, HISTORY, Lifetime and ESPN; 35 television stations; 26 daily and 52 weekly newspapers; digital services businesses; and more than 200 magazine editions around the world.

