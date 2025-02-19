Jameson® Irish Whiskey Brings LA Galaxy Fans Together in New Partnership Deal

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On the heels of Jameson announcing a multi-year North American deal with Major League Soccer, Jameson® and the LA Galaxy announce today a local partnership, making Jameson the Official Irish Whiskey Sponsor of the reigning 2024 MLS Cup champion team.

“Soccer is more than just a game—it’s a culture, a passion, and a way for fans to come together and celebrate the moments that matter,” said Johan Radojewski, vice president of marketing, Pernod Ricard North America. “Jameson has always been about creating connections and partnering with the LA Galaxy allows us to be right where our fans already are—celebrating the sport they love. We’re excited to raise a glass with the LA Galaxy community and be part of the incredible energy that soccer brings to Los Angeles.”

With this new partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, Jameson will connect with passionate soccer fans in Los Angeles and invite them to experience the spirit of Jameson as it sets out to level-up the experience for soccer fans around the country. There is nothing more important to Jameson than sharing a smooth glass of whiskey with friends who feel like family.

“The LA Galaxy has always been about bringing people together through the passion and energy of soccer, and Jameson shares that same commitment to community and camaraderie,” said LA Galaxy President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun. “As we celebrate our 2024 MLS Cup championship and embark on a new season, we’re thrilled to welcome Jameson to our LA Galaxy family. We look forward to raising a glass with our fans and creating unforgettable moments both on and off the pitch.”

Additionally, as part of the collaboration, Jameson will debut a new branded bar for LA Galaxy fans attending the team’s home opener on February 23 at Dignity Health Sports Park (DHSP). Located on the East Stadium Concourse, the new Jameson-branded bar will serve as a dedicated space for fans to come together over a drink and celebrate their shared love of the game all season long at DHSP. The 43-foot-wide space will feature bold Jameson-forward branding with soccer-specific design elements, reinforcing the whiskey brand’s growing connection to the sport.

“Bringing Jameson into the fold as an official LA Galaxy partner is a perfect match for our fanbase,” said Rashid Dadashi, Senior Director, AEG Global Partnerships. “The debut of the Jameson-branded bar at Dignity Health Sports Park will provide an exciting new gathering space for fans to unite, share a drink, and elevate their matchday experience. This collaboration is another example of how we’re continuously evolving the stadium experience to create unforgettable moments for our fans.”

Jameson branding will also be featured in-stadium at MLS home matches throughout the season, across the LA Galaxy’s digital channels, and during official LA Galaxy fan fests.

ABOUT LA GALAXY

The LA Galaxy are Major League Soccer’s most successful club. Based in Carson, Calif. at Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy have won the MLS Cup a record six times (2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2024), the MLS Supporters’ Shield four times (1998, 2002, 2010, 2011) and the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup twice (2001, 2005), and one Concacaf Champions Cup (2000) since their inception in 1996. Under the direction of LA Galaxy President of Business Operations and Chief Operating Officer Tom Braun on the business operations side and LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz on the soccer operations side, the Galaxy are the premier club in MLS, with stars like Landon Donovan, David Beckham, Robbie Keane, Steven Gerrard, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Javier Hernandez, Cobi Jones, Riqui Puig and Marco Reus representing LA over the team’s 29 years in MLS. For more information on the LA Galaxy, visit www.lagalaxy.com.

About Major League Soccer

Headquartered in New York City, Major League Soccer -- celebrating its 29th season in 2024 -- features 30 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, including a new expansion team in San Diego that will debut in 2025. All MLS, Leagues Cup, and select MLS NEXT Pro and MLS NEXT matches can be watched through MLS Season Pass, available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com. MLS Season Pass features the most expansive and accessible lineup of programming ever for MLS fans. For more information about MLS, visit mlssoccer.com. For more information about the Apple TV app, visit apple.com/apple-tv-app.

About Pernod Ricard USA®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut Vodka, Avión Tequila, Chivas Regal Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa Liqueur, Malibu, Martell Cognac, Olmeca Altos Tequila, Beefeater Gin, Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal, Código Tequila, Monkey 47 Gin, Seagram's Extra Dry Gin, Malfy Gin, Hiram Walker Liqueurs, Midleton Irish Whiskey, Redbreast Irish Whiskey, Aberlour Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Lillet, Jefferson's Bourbon, TX Whiskey, Skrewball Whiskey, Smooth Ambler Whiskey, Rabbit Hole Whiskey, Pernod and Ricard; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek, Kenwood Vineyards, Campo Viejo, Brancott Estate and Sainte Marguerite en Provence rosé.; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines Perrier-Jouët Champagne, G.H. Mumm Champagne, Mumm Napa.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 1,000 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information, visit: www.pernod-ricard-usa.com.

