The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust Enhances its Cybersecurity with Armis

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armis, the cyber exposure management & security company, today announced that it is enabling The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust (PAHT) to protect its entire attack surface and manage cyber risk exposure in real time, underpinning the delivery of world-class patient care.

PAHT leverages AI-powered Armis CentrixTM, the Armis Cyber Exposure Management Platform, to proactively identify and mitigate all cyber asset risks, remediate security findings and vulnerabilities and protect the entire attack surface. Armis CentrixTM for Medical Device Security is a specialized solution engineered to protect healthcare institutions from the growing threat landscape targeting medical devices.

“ Putting quality first is the Trust’s approach to everything we do as we strive for excellence, and cybersecurity is no exception,” said Jeffrey Wood, Deputy Director of ICT at PAHT. “ Armis has supported us in mitigating risk to our environment, including the large number of physical and virtual assets on-site, legacy technologies needing to be segregated from the corporate network and connected assets that were actively communicating externally. We have identified and strengthened our cyber security approach.”

PAHT’s vision is to be one of the most digitally advanced Trusts in the UK by 2030. As a part of this transformation to drive improved patient care, the Trust has adopted technologies at the cutting edge of innovation. This includes a new electronic health record (EHR) system, a virtual holographic receptionist, Amazon-style lockers, and cloud telephony. With this proliferation of connected physical and virtual assets, the organization’s attack surface continues to significantly expand at a rapid pace and is protected by Armis.

“ We are incredibly proud to support PAHT, enabling their security team to effectively balance innovation and security in pursuit of their larger goals,” said Mohammad Waqas, CTO, Healthcare at Armis. “ As part of our critical infrastructure, healthcare is a top target of cybercriminals. It’s essential that we take action to proactively improve our defenses and that we stay steps ahead of bad actors with comprehensive security programs to ensure uninterrupted, world-class patient care.”

PAHT provides a full range of general acute, outpatient and diagnostic services, with 420 acute beds and operations that span three hospitals and a central administration center. The organization employs over 4,000 staff and serves a local population of approximately 350,000 people; with 500,000 additional individuals residing in the boundaries of the wider community within its extended catchment area.

