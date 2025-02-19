AM Best to Sponsor and Speak at the Bermuda Risk Summit 2025

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best’s Mahesh Mistry will moderate a session during the Bermuda Risk Summit 2025, which is scheduled for March 10-12, 2025, in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In the session, titled " Risk and Regulation in an Evolving Global Landscape,” is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. (EDT) on Monday, March 10, Mistry, who is head of analytics, London, will explore the evolving regulatory landscape with a panel that includes Beth Dwyer, vice president, National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC); Andy Mais, insurance commissioner for Connecticut and the NAIC’s immediate past president; Tim O’Hanrahan, who is the head of insurance supervision, international and advisory, for the Central Bank of Ireland; and Craig Swan, CEO of Bermuda Monetary Authority. The discussion will focus on how to balance risk management with innovation, navigate emerging challenges and foster cross-border collaboration to build a stable and resilient global market.

Mistry is the head of analytics in AM Best’s London office. He is responsible for managing a team of analysts that cover ratings on insurers and reinsurers that operate worldwide, with a particular focus on the U.K. and London markets, Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Bermuda.

The Bermuda Risk Summit 2025 is presented by the Bermuda Business Development Agency. AM Best is a gold level sponsor for the event, which will be held at the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club. For more information on the event, please visit the conference website.

