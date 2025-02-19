Northern Trust Collaborates With Foundation Source to Provide Modern Private Foundation Management Services

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northern Trust is partnering with Foundation Source, a leading provider of cloud-based charitable giving solutions, to help streamline the operational and grantmaking needs of private foundations. The collaboration enhances Northern Trust’s ability to serve private foundations through sophisticated investment and advisory services – all enabled by purpose-built technology.

Northern Trust is a longstanding, trusted partner for private foundations, helping them fulfill their missions with expert guidance and tailored solutions to navigate financial, regulatory and operational challenges. Northern Trust’s clients will now have access to Foundation Source’s best-in-class foundation management platform that includes tracking for minimum distribution requirements, streamlined grant processing and robust reporting, as well as configurable workflows to support the grant application process and impact measurement. The software will be complemented with technology-enabled professional services from Foundation Source that support due diligence on charities and foundation compliance with IRS regulations.

“Whether you are starting a private foundation or want to better manage your existing operations, our unique model can support all of your grantmaking needs and bring your charitable giving goals to life,” said Darius A. Gill, National Practice Executive for Foundation & Institutional Advisors (FIA) at Northern Trust. “With the integration of Foundation Source’s platform, Northern Trust is reinforcing its legacy as a premier partner for private foundations – one that combines deep expertise with innovative solutions that can have a huge impact on clients as they grow.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with Northern Trust to support their private foundation relationships with our enterprise technology and services. We are wholly focused on advancing digital transformation within the philanthropic space to deliver critical efficiencies and expertise that help drive social impact,” said Joseph Mrak III, CEO of Foundation Source. “Philanthropy is an important dimension of holistic wealth management and the Northern Trust offering empowers advisors to work closely with clients to achieve better outcomes with their charitable capital.”

The partnership with Foundation Source builds on other recent moves by Northern Trust to accelerate the growth of its Donor Advised Fund and Private Foundation Administration solutions. In October 2024, Srilatha Lakkaraju joined as Director of Charitable Giving Solutions within the FIA practice, which provides investment advice, asset servicing and related services to nonprofit organizations.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise, with $450.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

About Foundation Source

Foundation Source is the leading provider of enterprise-caliber and technology-led charitable giving solutions. At the forefront of PhilTech, Foundation Source is the partner of choice for flexible software and services that offer end-to-end support for private foundations, donor-advised funds and planned giving. We offer a range of purpose-built, cloud-based platforms that facilitate all stages of giving and a configurable suite of administrative, compliance, tax, and philanthropic advisory services for donors, nonprofits and charities, and professional advisors, including RIAs and financial institutions serving wealth management and private banking clients.

With 65 years of combined experience, Foundation Source empowers people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. We support more than 4,000 charitable organizations, administer more than $26 billion in foundation assets, and facilitate more than 160,000 grants and planned gifts annually.