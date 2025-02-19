Greenfield Global, Alco Energy Canada, and Grain Farmers of Ontario Launch the Farms and Fuels Alliance (FFA) to Champion Canada’s Domestic Ethanol Sector

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Greenfield Global Inc. and Alco Energy Canada (formerly IGPC Ethanol Inc), two of Canada’s largest fuel ethanol producers, and Grain Farmers of Ontario, the province’s largest commodity organization, today announce the establishment of Canada’s Farms and Fuels Alliance (FFA), a groundbreaking coalition uniting Canada's domestic ethanol industry and agricultural sector. This expert collaboration will champion policies that strengthen Canadian biofuel production, promote fair market opportunities, and drive forward-thinking, sustainable economic growth across rural communities.

“Canada has spent decades building a world-class domestic ethanol industry that delivers strong economic and environmental advantages, but we must remain proactive and focused on growth,” said Andrea Kent, Vice President of Industry and Government Affairs at Greenfield Global. “Now is the time to safeguard our past achievements and position ourselves for the next chapter – one that ensures policies reflect the full economic potential of homegrown biofuels and stand-up in a competitive global landscape.”

“Canada’s ethanol industry is at a critical juncture, and we must ensure that policies reflect the realities and needs of our domestic producers and agricultural partners,” continued Kevin Norton, CEO of Alco Energy Canada. “The Farms and Fuels Alliance will provide a unified voice to advocate for solutions that strengthen our competitiveness, drive investment, and create long-term economic benefits for rural communities.”

The coalition’s core mission includes:

Strengthen Canadian Policy – Modernize renewable fuels policies, programs, and carbon accounting to properly recognize Canadian innovation and eliminate loopholes that can be exploited by non-domestic feedstock and biofuel producers.

– Modernize renewable fuels policies, programs, and carbon accounting to properly recognize Canadian innovation and eliminate loopholes that can be exploited by non-domestic feedstock and biofuel producers. Champion Fair Practices – Ensure a strong and sustainable future for our homegrown industry by advocating for balanced policies that will unleash the full potential of Canada's ethanol sector and support domestic agricultural producers.

– Ensure a strong and sustainable future for our homegrown industry by advocating for balanced policies that will unleash the full potential of Canada's ethanol sector and support domestic agricultural producers. Drive Rural Revitalization – Unite ethanol producers, farmers, and policymakers to strengthen Canada's agricultural communities and deliver economic benefits where it matters most, here at home.

“Grain farming is at the heart of agriculture, the security of Canada’s food system, and economic sustainability. Canada’s farmers and ethanol producers need policies that help them remain competitive and promote strength in our domestic value chains,” said Jeff Harrison, Chair, Grain Farmers of Ontario. “We look forward to working with Greenfield Global and Alco Energy Canada through the FFA to ensure that farmers’ voices are heard in policy discussions.”

For more information on how to join the Farms and Fuels Alliance, please visit farmsandfuelsalliance.com.

About Canada’s Farms and Fuels Alliance

The Farms and Fuels Alliance (FFA) unites Canada's ethanol producers and grain farmers to drive economic growth and rural revitalization. Focused on smart policy development that recognizes Canadian innovation, FFA is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of our nation’s homegrown biofuels for the sake of our farms, our fuels, and our future.

About Greenfield Global

Since 1989, Greenfield Global has been a leading producer and supplier of high-purity alcohols, specialty solvents, custom blended solutions, and fuel ethanol to businesses worldwide, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to sole proprietorships. Greenfield’s primary markets are beverage alcohols, life science, food, flavor, fragrance, personal care, industrials and renewable fuels. Annually, the company fulfills over 35,000 orders in more than 50 countries through its extensive global supply chain, which includes five alcohol distilleries, five blending and packaging facilities, and nine warehouses allowing Greenfield to deliver within one to three days. Greenfield’s expertise in sustainable ethanol production helps clients decarbonize, and its team of researchers and engineers continue to lead the industry in finding new and innovative ways to improve sustainable production practices. Greenfield Global is dedicated to unlocking the potential of people, partnerships and nature to accelerate sustainable solutions for the health of the planet.

About Alco Energy Canada (formerly IGPC Ethanol Inc.)

Alcogroup, headquartered in Brussels (Belgium) is the second largest European producer and an important distributor of ethanol for fuel use. It is also a global producer and distributor of ethanol for the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetic, healthcare and beverage industries with its AlcoNCP and Alcotra business units. Alcogroup through its subsidiary Alco Energy produces approximately 1 billion litres of ethanol, 700,000 tons of DDGs and 500,000 tons of biogenic CO2. annually in Europe. With the December 2024 acquisition of IGPC Ethanol Inc. (IGPC), Alcogroup will add 380 million litres of denatured fuel grade ethanol and 340,000 tons of distillers’ grains to its existing production capacity of 1 billion litres. Established in 2007, IGPC (now Alco Energy Canada) contributes significantly to the Renewable Fuels Industry and Ontario’s agricultural sector emerged as a leader in Southwestern Ontario’s business community by creating environmentally sustainable economic growth as a full-service provider for local farmers offering distribution solutions for their corn crops and producing high protein feed supplements for livestock. Ethanol is currently one of the most cost-effective and efficient sustainable products for reducing fossil fuel consumption in road, maritime and aviation transportation (“alcohol to jet”). Like in fuel, ethanol will become a key base molecule for the development of green chemistry. Alcogroup’s ambition as a sustainable pioneer is to constantly improve its ethanol production processes. Alco Energy is controlled at 60% by Alcogroup and 40% by Groep Vanden Avenne Commodities. Groep Vanden Avenne Commodities is a major Belgian trader in agricultural commodities, including Distiller’s Grains and Solubles (DGS).

About Grain Farmers of Ontario

Grain Farmers of Ontario is the province's largest commodity organization, representing Ontario's 28,000 barley, corn, oat, soybean, and wheat farmers. The crops they grow cover over 6 million acres of farmland across the province, generate over $4.1 billion in production value, result in over $27 billion in economic output and are responsible for over 90,000 jobs in the province.