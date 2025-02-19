Kontoor Brands Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Iconic Global Outdoor and Workwear Brand Helly Hansen®

GREENSBORO, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB), a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands, Wrangler® and Lee®, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Helly Hansen, the global outdoor and workwear brand. Under the terms of the agreement, Kontoor Brands will acquire 100% of Helly Hansen from Canadian Tire Corporation.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Helly Hansen team into Kontoor Brands and to build a future together that creates significant value for all our stakeholders. Given our global platform and proven track record of operational excellence in owning brands rooted in heritage, quality, authenticity and innovation, Kontoor Brands is uniquely positioned to partner with Helly Hansen management to scale and elevate the business globally,” said Scott Baxter, President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Kontoor Brands. “The acquisition of Helly Hansen is the perfect fit for our strategy to evolve and expand our portfolio of brands, accelerate growth, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders. I want to thank the Canadian Tire and Helly Hansen teams for the partnership in this process. I couldn’t be more excited for the future of Kontoor Brands and our stakeholders.”

Joe Alkire, Kontoor Brands’ Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer added, “Our strong balance sheet and operating cash flows provide us with significant capital allocation optionality, which we are employing in the acquisition of Helly Hansen. The acquisition will accelerate our growth and earnings potential while enhancing our already strong cash flow profile. We have deep management expertise in the attractive outdoor and workwear growth categories, and expect the addition of Helly Hansen to drive accretive returns to our existing TSR commitment, supporting strong and sustainable long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

Acquisition Highlights

The acquisition of Helly Hansen builds on Kontoor’s success and advances its strategic and financial growth agenda. Acquisition highlights include the following:

Accelerates Revenue, Earnings Growth and Cash Flow Profile, and Increases Penetration in the Large and Growing Outdoor and Workwear Categories Globally

Accelerates Kontoor’s growth profile, driven by a best-in-class product and innovation pipeline, with multiple category, geographic and channel expansion opportunities

Scales Kontoor’s penetration in the large and growing Outdoor and Workwear markets globally

Opportunity to double Helly Hansen operating margin and drive significant cash flow contribution over time through improved profitability and net working capital management

Diversifies Kontoor’s Portfolio Across Channels, Geographies, Categories and Consumers

Complementary geographic, category, and channel footprint provides significant diversification benefits

Leverages Kontoor’s strong U.S. presence while providing International scale benefits in Europe, Non-U.S. Americas, and Asia Pacific

Provides access to affluent, active, and younger consumer base

Leverages Kontoor’s Global, Multi-Brand Operating Platform and Deep Management Expertise

Helly Hansen to benefit from Kontoor’s scaled, multi-brand global operating platform

Helly Hansen a more synergistic fit as part of a global, brand operator ownership structure

Meaningful sources of synergies identified across Kontoor’s supply chain platform, technology capabilities, tax structure, and other scale and operating efficiencies

Leverages Kontoor’s deep management expertise in outdoor and workwear categories globally

Strong cultural alignment and proven Helly Hansen management team with long track record of success

Fast Path to Reduce Financial Leverage

Expect to fund the transaction through a combination of excess cash on hand and new debt financing

Net leverage expected to be less than 3x trailing twelve months’ pro forma adjusted EBITDA at the transaction close date

On a combined basis, strong cash generation supports return to targeted net leverage range of between 1.0x and 2.0x within 12 months

Immediately Revenue, Earnings and Cash Flow Accretive with Opportunity to Drive Significant Shareholder Value Creation and Enhance Long-Term Capital Allocation Optionality

Expect to deliver strong financial returns and meaningful earnings and cash flow accretion in 2025, excluding synergies

Expect to achieve meaningful synergies over time, supported by operating efficiencies and improved net working capital management

Accelerating operating profit and cash flow supports increased capital allocation optionality once financial leverage has been reduced

Accretive to Kontoor Brands’ existing TSR commitment through enhanced fundamental growth model

Transaction Details

The Board of Directors of Kontoor Brands has approved the transaction. The transaction is expected to close in the second fiscal quarter of 2025, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

Kontoor expects to finance the transaction with a combination of cash on hand and new debt.

Advisors

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC is serving as Kontoor Brands’ exclusive financial advisor and Foley & Lardner LLP as its legal advisor.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE: KTB) is a global lifestyle apparel company, with a portfolio led by two of the world’s most iconic consumer brands: Wrangler® and Lee®. Kontoor designs, manufactures, distributes, and licenses superior high-quality products that look good and fit right, giving people around the world the freedom and confidence to express themselves. Kontoor Brands is a purpose-led organization focused on leveraging its global platform, strategic sourcing model and best-in-class supply chain to drive brand growth and deliver long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information about Kontoor Brands, please visit www.KontoorBrands.com.

About Helly Hansen®

Founded in Norway in 1877, Helly Hansen® continues to develop professional-grade apparel that helps people stay and feel alive. Through insights drawn from living and working in the world's harshest environments, the company has developed a long list of first-to-market innovations. Breakthroughs include the first fleece fabrics in the 1960s, the first technical base layers in the 1970s, made with Lifa® Stay Dry Technology, and today's award winning and patented H2Flow® temperature regulating system. Helly Hansen is a leader in technical sailing and performance ski apparel, as well as premium workwear. Its ski uniforms are worn and trusted by more than 50,000 professionals and can be found on Olympians, National Teams, and at more than 200 ski resorts and mountain guiding operations around the world. Helly Hansen outerwear, base layers, sportswear and footwear are trusted by outdoor professionals and enthusiasts around the world. To learn more about Helly Hansen, visit www.hellyhansen.com.

