FOAMfrat and Life Link III Announce Partnership to Deliver Critical Care Education

SHOREVIEW, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FOAMfrat, an industry-leading medical education company, and Life Link III, a leader in air medical transport, are proud to announce a partnership focused on enhancing clinical education delivery. This collaboration will combine Life Link III’s commitment to clinical excellence with FOAMfrat’s innovative approach to online education, enhancing FOAMfrat’s content library and expanding future educational offerings for a global audience.

As part of this partnership, FOAMfrat will leverage shared resources to develop a customized, highly specialized training curriculum for Life Link III. Much of the new content, featuring Life Link III flight personnel, will be available to all FOAMfrat customers and will include self-paced and virtual instructor-led training modules within FOAMfrat Studio.

“This partnership between FOAMfrat and Life Link III represents a shared commitment to elevating critical care education and advancing clinical excellence,” said Brian King, CEO of FOAMfrat. “At FOAMfrat, we are always focused on redefining how medical education is delivered, and our partnership with Life Link III takes that to the next level. This collaboration not only brings new resources and expertise to our platform but also reinforces our commitment to empowering clinical providers with the best possible education.”

“Our partnership with FOAMfrat represents a major step forward in ensuring our teams have access to some of the best educational tools available,” said Dr. Bjorn Peterson, Life Link III’s Chief Medical Officer. “This collaboration will allow us to refine and expand our clinical training programs to better serve our patients and communities.”

About FOAMfrat

FOAMfrat is a medical education provider specializing in prehospital and critical care transport education for EMTs, Paramedics, and Nurses. FOAMfrat Studio, a proprietary learning management system, delivers high-quality content through both on-demand and live courses.

Recognized for its commitment to excellence in education, FOAMfrat is accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and the Commission on Accreditation for Pre-Hospital Continuing Education (CAPCE) as an approved provider of continuing education. These accreditations ensure that FOAMfrat’s courses meet the highest evidence-based learning and professional development standards.

FOAMfrat’s experienced educators, clinicians, and subject matter experts are dedicated to advancing the profession through dynamic education, critical thinking, and a community-driven learning environment. education, critical thinking, and a community-driven learning environment.

About Life Link III

Life Link III operates eleven helicopter bases that include Alexandria, Blaine, Brainerd, Detroit Lakes, Duluth, Hibbing, Rush City and Willmar, Minnesota, and Marshfield, Rhinelander and Rice Lake, Wisconsin. The company’s helicopter and airplane services provide on-scene emergency response and inter-facility transport for patients requiring critical care. Life Link III’s transportation services are accredited by CAMTS (Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transportation Systems), ensuring the highest standards of quality and safety are met. In 2024, the program was awarded the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) Beacon Award for Excellence Gold, marking a historic first as the only critical care air transport program in the nation to receive the prestigious honor at the Gold level. The AACN Beacon Award for Excellence is a significant recognition program in healthcare that honors exceptional patient care environments.

The Beacon Award evaluates units across three crucial areas: Patient Outcomes, Work Environment, and Nursing Workforce. It assesses various factors including leadership structures, staffing, communication, knowledge management, evidence-based practices, and patient outcomes. This comprehensive evaluation makes the Gold-level achievement a testament to excellence across all aspects of critical care delivery.

Life Link III is a not-for-profit consortium made up of the following member-owner organizations: Allina Health, CentraCare Health, Children’s Minnesota, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Regions Hospital/HealthPartners®, Hennepin Healthcare, Marshfield Clinic Health System, Aspirus St. Luke’s, and Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS).

Learn more at www.lifelinkiii.com