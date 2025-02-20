Tutor Perini-O&G JV Announces Pending Contract for the $3.76 Billion New York City Borough-Based Jail System, Manhattan Facility

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) (the “Company”), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, announced today that the Tutor Perini-O&G Joint Venture is in the process of executing contract documents for the previously announced Manhattan Jail Project in New York. The City of New York recently held a public hearing regarding the proposed contract for this project between the New York City Department of Design and Construction and the Tutor Perini-O&G JV. The anticipated contract amount is $3,764,251,168. The contract term is expected to be 2,646 consecutive calendar days (seven years and three months) until final completion.

The project scope includes design and construction of a new state-of-the-art facility that will have dedicated space for on-site services and programming, indoor and outdoor recreation, food services, staff offices and facilities, amenities, below-grade accessory parking, and a secured entry. The new facility will contain 1,040 beds and provide 125 accessory parking spaces below grade for all staff and service providers. In addition, the facility will provide 20,000 square feet of community and commercial space on the ground floor.

Tutor Perini is the managing partner in the joint venture with O&G serving as a 25% partner. The joint venture’s design partner is HOK.

The contract value was added to the Company’s backlog in the fourth quarter of 2024.

