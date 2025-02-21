Awakening Software Partners with WeCanCloneYou.com to Launch Revolutionary AI-Powered Virtual Clones for Professionals and Industries

STURGEON FALLS, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Awakening Software, a Canadian technology innovator based in Northern Ontario, is thrilled to announce its partnership with WeCanCloneYou.com to launch a groundbreaking online platform offering personalized virtual clones. These revolutionary AI-powered tools are designed to seamlessly integrate users’ personalities, experiences, and visions to streamline tasks, enhance productivity, and redefine efficiency.

Unlike standard AI agents, WeCanCloneYou.com allows users to create customized virtual clones that embody their unique traits and professional expertise. Through a simple yet advanced editor, users can modify their clone's personality, add skills, and set objectives. Training the clone is as intuitive as holding a conversation with a virtual version of oneself. Additionally, the platform provides 24/7 access to a Virtual Clone Designer, ensuring effortless customization and real-time assistance.

"Our vision goes beyond creating generic AI agents," said Claudio Baiocchi, CEO of Awakening Software. "We aim to develop virtual clones that combine the power of AI with the unique personalities and real-world experiences of our users. By doing so, we empower individuals to amplify their strengths and focus on what truly matters—whether for personal or professional purposes."

Virtual clones from WeCanCloneYou.com can handle an array of tasks, including making and answering calls, managing emails, organizing appointments, generating business leads, and prioritizing workloads. This allows users to focus on creativity, decision-making, and innovation while their clones efficiently manage day-to-day operations.

One standout feature of the platform is the ability to share virtual clone personalities with others, enabling collaboration, mentorship, or even the opportunity to monetize one’s expertise by offering clones for hire. This innovative feature not only extends professional impact but also preserves personal and professional legacies.

Awakening Software’s initiative has been supported by a grant from the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation’s Invest North Program, highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation and regional economic growth. While rooted in the real estate industry, Awakening Software’s new platform is designed to cater to professionals and industries across the board.

WeCanCloneYou.com is now live, offering virtual clones starting at just $100 for a limited time. Payments are flexible, with options including e-transfers, credit cards, and Clone Coins, an innovative Solana-based token that provides exclusive discounts. Additional package options are available to meet diverse client needs.

For more information about WeCanCloneYou.com and its revolutionary virtual clones, visit WeCanCloneYou.com.