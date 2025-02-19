Hometap Partners with Heading Home to Support Housing Stability in Greater Boston

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hometap, the Boston-based financial technology company pioneering debt-free home equity financing for American homeowners, today announced its Blueprint-level partnership with Heading Home, the Boston area's largest provider of services for homeless families with children. This partnership reinforces Hometap's commitment to addressing critical housing needs, both through its innovative home equity financing solutions and through its corporate social responsibility initiatives supporting local nonprofit organizations.

"Our work at Hometap focuses on making homeownership less stressful and more accessible for homeowners," said Jeffrey Glass, CEO of Hometap. "As we formalize our long-standing relationship with Heading Home, we're expanding our commitment to support housing stability across our community. By addressing housing challenges at every level, we can create stronger pathways to sustainable homeownership."

This partnership is a cornerstone of Hometap's corporate social responsibility program, which focuses on investing in local communities, promoting diversity and inclusion, and advancing financial literacy. Building on seven years of volunteer support for Heading Home, this expanded commitment demonstrates Hometap's dedication to community empowerment through financial education and support services that help families pursue homeownership goals.

“As a Boston-based company with a distributed workforce, we believe in actively strengthening our local communities," said Andrea Garvey, Chief People Officer at Hometap. "Partnering with Heading Home aligns perfectly with our values and allows our team to support our neighbors during critical life transitions. We're proud to work alongside an organization that creates such meaningful impact within Boston, our headquarters.”

This partnership will see Hometap employees actively supporting Heading Home's mission through the organization's signature Up & Out program and seasonal initiatives. The Up & Out program pairs corporate volunteer teams with families moving out of shelters into permanent housing, where volunteers purchase and assemble furniture, household goods, and essentials to transform empty apartments into welcoming homes.

"An unprecedented family shelter crisis continues to unfold in the region. In the past year, Heading Home has provided support to more than 8,400 people. We’ve expanded our deeply affordable housing portfolio by 56 percent to directly house more homeless families and individuals, along with programming for homeless prevention, diversion, and emergency overflow,” said Heading Home CEO Danielle Ferrier, MBA, LICSW. “Ongoing support from committed partners like Hometap gives us the flexibility to respond in real-time to these shifting needs and is critical to our success.”

Beyond the Up & Out program, Heading Home provides comprehensive support services, including housing search and placement, life-skills development, career coaching, financial education, and assistance in obtaining essential resources such as childcare and transportation. These programs create a holistic approach that helps families achieve long-term housing stability, with over 90% of Heading Home's clients remaining permanently housed one year later.

About Hometap

Founded in 2017, Hometap is a Boston-based fintech company on a mission to make homeownership less stressful and more accessible. Starting with its industry-leading home equity investment product, the company has helped over 15,000 homeowners across the U.S. access their home equity without having to take on additional monthly payments or sell their home. Hometap expanded its suite of innovative financial products and services in 2022 with the Home Equity Dashboard. This digital platform is designed to help homeowners at every stage of their journey make more informed financial decisions about their home — and take action on those decisions — with confidence. Learn more at hometap.com.