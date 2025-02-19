Greenspace Health and Project HEAL Announce an Educational Partnership to Drive Data-Driven Treatment for Eating Disorders

PARKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ahead of National Eating Disorders Awareness Week, Greenspace Health and Project HEAL are launching an educational partnership to explore the impact of Measurement-Based Care (MBC) in delivering high-quality eating disorder treatment. This collaboration will examine how MBC enhances patient outcomes, improves treatment personalization, and ensures equitable access to care through real-time progress tracking and data-informed decision-making.

To launch this initiative, the organizations will host a live educational webinar, “Enhancing Eating Disorder Treatment: The Value and Impact of Measurement-Based Care.” This session will explore the role of Measurement-Based Care, demonstrating how technology-driven insights and real-time patient data elevates treatment effectiveness.

EVENT DETAILS:

Thursday, March 13, 2025 from 1pm – 2pm ET

Link to Registration – Virtual Event via Zoom

PANELISTS:

Carsen Rhys Beckwith, Program Director from Project HEAL will moderate the session, highlighting key trends in the pursuit of high-quality and equitable eating disorder treatment.

will moderate the session, highlighting key trends in the pursuit of high-quality and equitable eating disorder treatment. Jesse Hayman, Chief Growth Officer from Greenspace Health will introduce MBC and demonstrate how it is reshaping care delivery.

will introduce MBC and demonstrate how it is reshaping care delivery. Dr. Wendy Oliver Pyatt, Co-founder and CEO of Within Health and Galen Hope, will share insights on implementing the Greenspace MBC platform within ED services. In just five months Within Health has seen impressive results: 114 active patients have completed over 1,500 assessments, averaging 13 assessments per client. This has led to a 93% assessment completion rate, 81% therapeutic alliance, and 34% symptom improvement. Additionally, 21.67% of clients achieved reliable recovery on the PHQ-9 for depression, demonstrating MBC’s potential to enhance long-term treatment success.

“We believe that everyone with an eating disorder should have the resources and opportunities they need to recover," said Akiera Gilbert, CEO at Project HEAL. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to breaking down systemic barriers and expanding access to high-quality, evidence-based treatment for everyone on their recovery journey."

“Eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental illness, yet they remain underrecognized and undertreated. Research shows that early recognition and intervention—especially within the first three years—are critical to recovery, while delays significantly worsen outcomes,” said Jesse Hayman, Chief Growth Officer, Greenspace Health. “This partnership is a crucial step in advancing early intervention and ensuring that individuals struggling with eating disorders receive the high-quality, personalized, and evidence-based care they deserve.”

To learn more about Measurement-Based Care or to register for this webinar, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT GREENSPACE

Greenspace transforms mental health services by improving the way that mental healthcare is accessed, measured and delivered. Their Measurement Platform enables mental health providers and organizations to implement consistent, evidence-based measurement (often referred to as routine patient-reported outcome measures or PROMs) into their practice. This model is proven to significantly improve patient results while generating valuable data for organizations to enhance their quality of care. Greenspace’s MBC solutions have been implemented across over 500 community and private clinics, hospitals and healthcare systems, improving the patient experience and driving better-coordinated care and outcomes. To learn more about MBC, please visit greenspacehealth.com.

ABOUT PROJECT HEAL

Founded in 2008, Project HEAL is a national eating disorder nonprofit focused on creating equitable access to care. Their mission is to break down systemic, healthcare, and financial barriers to eating disorder treatment, and their vision is that everyone with an eating disorder has the resources and opportunities they need to recover. Through advocacy, research, cash assistance grants, free treatment placements, insurance navigation support, and now clinical assessment, Project HEAL helps low-income, underinsured, and often marginalized individuals access life-saving treatment - for free.

ABOUT WITHIN HEALTH

Within Health (WithinHealth.com) is the first comprehensive, remote eating disorder treatment provider created and supported by a team of clinical experts in the field, with treatment plans tailored to be accessible and personalized to meet each patient with the treatment they need when and where they need it. Within's clinical expertise is matched with advanced proprietary remote patient monitoring technology, offering a higher level of care and delivering intensive outpatient program (IOP) and partial hospitalization program (PHP) eating disorder treatment services. Integrating individual therapy, remote patient monitoring, advanced nutrition therapy, and personalized meal support, this holistic approach is designed to halt the progression of eating disorders, avert relapses, and promote sustainable recovery.