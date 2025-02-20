BitGo and Copper Launch First Trading Model with Off-Exchange Settlement from Qualified Custody, Featuring Deribit

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BitGo Trust Company, Inc., a leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, and Copper, a leader in digital asset custody, collateral management and prime services, today announced the launch of their first-of-its-kind trading and settlement solution. This solution enables clients to trade on Deribit, a leading derivatives exchange, while their assets are secured off-exchange in qualified custody with BitGo Trust, with trades automatically settled via Copper’s ClearLoop and BitGo’s Go Network infrastructure.

The multi-custodial settlement model created by BitGo and Copper addresses a critical challenge that investors have historically had to face: accessing deep liquidity without compromising on security or operational agility. BitGo and Copper have successfully bridged this gap with a solution that seamlessly integrates liquidity, qualified custody, and automated settlement for clients. The comprehensive offering marks a significant step forward for the industry and establishes a new standard for trading.

Investors also benefit from increased capital efficiency as they can hold assets with BitGo Trust and trade with partner venues on Go Network freely without having to prefund their strategies. With the latest addition of Deribit via Copper ClearLoop to Go Network, investors will seamlessly be able to implement sophisticated trading strategies by leveraging Deribit’s robust platform for trading options and futures.

“ Our partnership with Copper represents a fundamental shift in how investors can access exchanges. Holding assets in qualified custody and settling through ClearLoop’s tried and tested settlement process delivers what the market has been asking for—a seamless and secure way to trade. This is a testament to how committed BitGo is to setting a new standard for trading that delivers security and efficiency without compromise,” said Brett Reeves, Head of Go Network.

Ben Lorente, Strategic Alliances Director at Copper commented, " This partnership with BitGo expands our multi-custodial network within our off-exchange settlement network ClearLoop and is a significant step towards our commitment to industry interoperability of secure, reliable, and comprehensive solutions for institutional investors. This continues to ensure long-term institutional adoption of the digital asset ecosystem."

Luuk Strijers, CEO of Deribit adds, “ This collaboration marks a significant step forward for the market and investors alike and we’re excited to be at the forefront of it with BitGo and Copper. The synergies between our companies will unlock new opportunities for investors and will completely change the landscape of trading.”

About BitGo

BitGo is the leading regulated infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, offering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement out of regulated cold storage for the world’s largest financial institutions. Founded in 2013, BitGo is the first and largest digital asset company to focus on serving institutional clients, and now bringing institutional-grade service to all.

BitGo is dedicated to advancing a digital financial services economy that is borderless and accessible 24/7. With multiple regulated entities around the world, BitGo is the largest independent digital asset custodian and the preferred security and operational backbone for more than 2,000 institutional clients in 90 countries, including many of the world’s top brands, cryptocurrency exchanges, and platforms.

About Copper

Since being founded in 2018, Copper has been building the standard for institutional digital asset infrastructure with a focus on custody and collateral management. Underpinned by multi-award-winning technology, Copper has built a comprehensive and secure suite of products and services required to safely custody and trade digital assets. At the core of Copper’s infrastructure is ClearLoop, which enables clients to manage collateral and settle trades in near real-time across multiple exchanges while mitigating counterparty risk and increasing capital efficiency.

About Deribit

Deribit is a centralized, institutional-grade crypto derivatives exchange for options and futures trading based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Deribit’s state-of-the-art infrastructure offers instantaneous price discovery, low latency trading, advanced risk mitigation services, and deep liquidity via its network of top-tier market makers. Led by a team with decades of experience in options trading across all markets, Deribit facilitates a significant majority of all crypto options trading and has robust proof of assets and liabilities procedures to ensure the exchange is held to the highest of standards. Deribit has been consistently acknowledged as a leader in the space as one of the few exchanges to secure the ISO 27001 certificate and was named Best Exchange for Innovation by Hedgeweek.

