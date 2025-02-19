Buffkin / Baker Acquires Gallagher’s U.S. Executive Search Practice

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Buffkin / Baker, a national retained executive search firm based in Brentwood, Tennessee, announced today the acquisition of Gallagher’s U.S. Executive Search Practice. Terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Gallagher's executive search advisors have been leaders in executive search services for more than 40 years. From Fortune 500 corporations to private equity firms to nonprofit agencies, they have the instinct and market intelligence to know which candidates will be successful in what culture or organization.

Craig Buffkin, Managing Partner, stated, “The acquisition of Gallagher’s U.S. Executive Search team will enhance the depth and breadth of our capabilities and provide a more comprehensive national presence. By leveraging synergies in our core industry verticals Healthcare, Private Equity, Technology, Higher Education and Consumer as well as deepening a broad functional reach, we aim to deliver even greater value to our clients and candidates. We are excited to welcome these search professionals to our growing team.”

“Buffkin / Baker is a great fit for our U.S. Executive Search team. One of the reasons we selected Buffkin / Baker was their approach to managing business and cultivating an engaged workforce,” said Steve Coco, Global Managing Director of Talent Business Line at Gallagher. “Their excellent service is at the heart of everything they do and is behind the outstanding reputation they have gained in the marketplace. We look forward to working together to continue to service our mutual clients.”

This acquisition allows Buffkin / Baker to further strengthen its partnership with Gallagher to provide a complete human resource solution to clients nationally and abroad.

About Buffkin / Baker

Buffkin / Baker is a partner-led executive search firm specializing in Healthcare, Higher Education, Private Equity, Technology/Digital, and Non-Profit sectors. As leaders in their respective fields, each partner has over a decade of retained search experience. Collectively, the firm's partners have more than 175 years of search experience and over 220 years of industry and operational expertise. The firm operates from multiple locations including Boston, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, St. Simons Island, Washington, DC, and Winston-Salem. Buffkin / Baker is a member of Panorama, a global community of over 400 leadership experts working together to promote a diverse perspective on leadership, embracing creative thinking, and sharing our expertise and experience to bring our clients the very best results.