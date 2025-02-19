H5 Data Centers Partners with DE-CIX to Enable Turnkey Connectivity via SAT-IX in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H5 Data Centers, a leading wholesale data center provider, is proud to announce that SAT-IX is the first Internet Exchange (IX) to partner with DE-CIX as a Turnkey Connectivity Partner. This strategic partnership empowers SAT-IX customers at H5 San Antonio to seamlessly connect and peer with networks in Dallas, all without the need for third-party transport solutions or remote cross connect charges.

“Our partnership with DE-CIX brings a new turnkey solution to the San Antonio market,” said Josh Simms, CEO and owner of H5 Data Centers. “This enables networks in San Antonio to enjoy low-latency connectivity with major content providers in Dallas while simplifying the peering process.”

San Antonio, located approximately 275 miles or a four-hour drive from Dallas, now benefits from access to DE-CIX Dallas, the premier peering platform in Texas. Despite the distance, the connection provided by DE-CIX Dallas remains the lowest latency option for accessing most content networks across the state.

“We’re excited to be supporting regional, non-DE-CIX exchanges, enhancing the availability to low-latency paths and lowering the cost to peer, all in an effort to close the digital divide. With this IX Turnkey Connectivity Program, exchanges in Tier 2 and 3 markets can now offer their local networks access to content and other networks that are only readily available in major metros. We’re thrilled to have SAT-IX as our first IX partner in the program,” said Ed d’Agostino, General Manager, DE-CIX North America.

This partnership provides San Antonio ISPs with direct access to a vast majority of content networks, ensuring faster and more reliable delivery of digital content to end users. Additionally, SAT-IX offers diverse connections to multiple DE-CIX Dallas switches, ensuring full redundancy and increased resiliency for network paths.

San Antonio Edge Data Center Highlights:

85,000 square-foot carrier hotel

Top point of interconnection in the San Antonio and Austin metropolitan areas

Access to more than 35 communications carriers

Recently expanded space with new colocation space, increased power capacity and network options

With this partnership, H5 Data Centers continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering best-in-class connectivity solutions to its customers

This collaboration with DE-CIX further positions San Antonio as a critical connectivity hub in Texas, offering unparalleled access to content networks and global internet traffic.

Join us in celebrating the partnership at the technology open house at H5 San Antonio.

About H5 Data Centers

H5 Data Centers is one of the leading data center operators in the United States with over 4 million square feet of data center space under management. The company designs and engineers flexible and scalable data center solutions to address the core infrastructure and edge requirements of its customers. H5 Data Centers operates 27 data centers in 22 markets. For more information, visit www.h5datacenters.com.

About DE-CIX North America

DE-CIX North America Inc., which began operations in 2014, is a wholly owned subsidiary of DE-CIX International AG, the international arm of DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange operator. Together, the DE-CIX Internet and Cloud Exchanges in New York, Dallas, Chicago, Richmond, Houston, and Phoenix, and the dedicated Cloud Exchange in Seattle, create the largest neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America. DE-CIX provides network and data center neutral peering and other interconnection services in North America. DE-CIX’s IXs are distributed across major carrier hotels and data centers throughout each metro region it serves. DE-CIX operates more access points than any other Internet Exchange operator in North America. For more information, please visit https://de-cix.net/north-america