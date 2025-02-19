AI Running Gait Platform Ochy Secures $1.7M Pre-Seed Funding and Announces Integration within adidas adiClub Program

RENNES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ochy, the revolutionary AI-powered running gait platform redefining how athletes enhance performance and prevent injuries, is proud to announce a successful $1.7 million USD pre-seed fundraising round. This milestone is further strengthened by Ochy’s integration within the adiClub program (the adidas loyalty program), bringing the French startup closer to its mission of empowering runners and fitness enthusiasts worldwide to achieve their goals and reduce injuries.

The fundraising round was led by Redstone’s Social Impact Fund, with participation from Look AI Ventures, BPI France, Berkeley SkyDeck, and strategic corporate investors including Agile Physical Therapy. These funds will drive Ochy’s next phase of growth, enabling the company to enhance its computer vision AI technology, expand its global reach, and strengthen its community-driven initiatives.

“These key developments bring us closer to our vision of democratizing access to motion analysis and making lab-quality running gait analysis accessible to everyone, everywhere,” says Khaldon Evans, Co-founder and CEO of Ochy. “With our innovative AI solution, a partnership with an iconic global brand like adidas, and the support of forward-thinking investors, we are building a foundation to help runners achieve their goals and reduce injuries.”

Integration with adidas adiClub Program

Ochy has been integrated within the adiClub program, the adidas loyalty program, under the partner offers section. adiClub members can now redeem their points to access Ochy for free, allowing them to leverage advanced biomechanics analysis and tailored insights that are designed to enhance their running performance and reduce injury risk.

“At adiClub, we are committed to empowering our members to perform at their best. We’re excited to partner with Ochy to offer our members exclusive access to their cutting-edge biomechanics analysis. By redeeming their adiClub points, members can try Ochy’s technology through a one-shot offer and enjoy a three-month access, enhancing their running performance and increasing their engagement with our community,” said Javier Arias, Global Director of Membership Partnerships at adidas.

adidas joins a list of top-tier athletic partners for Ochy, including the French Athletics Federation.

Ochy makes biomechanical analysis accessible to all runners using a standard smartphone camera. By analyzing a video of a runner's performance, its computer vision AI technology provides detailed insights into posture and stride in just 60 seconds, along with tailored recommendations.

Ochy was founded in 2021 by Khaldon Evans, along with physical therapist Perrine Chapot and technical engineer Victor Dequidt. The trio developed the Ochy platform after Khaldon’s NCAA track career at the University of Central Missouri was derailed due to recurring injuries. These injuries were attributed to improper form that could have been corrected with more accessible running gait analysis. They set out to create Ochy to support and empower athletes around the world.

About Ochy

Ochy is revolutionizing biomechanics with advanced AI and computer vision technology that delivers real-time running form and gait analysis through a standard smartphone camera. Founded in Rennes, France, in 2021, Ochy now serves users in 146 countries, including thousands of coaches and medical professionals. For more information, visit www.ochy.io or contact info@ochy.io.