BWXT Announces $2.1 Billion in Contracts for Naval Nuclear Reactor Components

LYNCHBURG, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) today announced the award of U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program contracts totaling approximately $2.1 billion for the manufacture of reactor components.

Naval nuclear reactor component manufacturing and material procurement activities for Columbia and Virginia class submarines, as well as Ford class aircraft carriers, will be performed at BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. locations in Lynchburg, Virginia; Barberton and Euclid, Ohio; and Mount Vernon, Indiana, over an approximately seven-year period that began in 2023.

In addition to the contracts announced today, production and delivery of fuel and support activities for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program is performed by Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc. in Erwin, Tennessee. This fuel contract, valued at approximately $300 million, was previously awarded and announced in October 2023, with work scheduled for completion this year.

“For more than 70 years, BWXT has proudly supported the U.S. Navy’s mission to defend freedom and uphold security across the globe,” said Gary D. Camper, BWXT Nuclear Operations Group, Inc. president. “These contracts represent not just our unmatched expertise in naval nuclear power but also our dedication to empowering the Navy with the tools needed to ensure the seas remain free and open.”

