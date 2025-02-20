The Future is Ambition Fuelled - Libertex Accelerates into Formula One as the Official Online Trading Partner of KICK Sauber F1 Team

LIMASSOL, Cyprus & HINWIL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Libertex, one of the leading online brokers, is proud to announce a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with KICK Sauber F1 Team, becoming the team's Official Online Trading Partner. This collaboration signifies a new era in Libertex’s dedication to performance, precision, and innovation, aligning seamlessly with the exhilarating world of Formula One as KICK Sauber F1 Team prepares to transition into the Audi F1 factory team from the 2026 season.

The partnership between Libertex and KICK Sauber F1 Team is a natural synergy driven by a shared ethos of high performance, precision, and an ambition-fuelled push towards the top. Just as an F1 team fine-tunes every element of its car to gain a competitive edge, Libertex refines its technology and strategy to empower traders with speed, efficiency, and seamless execution. Success in both arenas demands raw power, strategic adaptability, and relentless pursuit of excellence. This collaboration embodies shared commitment, propelling innovation and performance to the highest level.

Proud of this new partnership, Marios Chailis, Chief Marketing Officer of Libertex Group, stated: “Formula One is more than just a sport; it’s a showcase of resilience, innovation, and the pursuit of excellence, qualities that resonate deeply with Libertex’s core values. This partnership is a natural fit, combining two worlds driven by precision, speed, and strategic mastery. We’re thrilled to join forces with KICK Sauber F1 Team as we push boundaries and create history together”.

As KICK Sauber F1 Team prepares for the upcoming 2025 Formula One season, this partnership positions Libertex at the heart of a sport that epitomizes the pinnacle of human achievement and technological innovation. With dynamic activations planned for marquee European races such as the Monaco Grand Prix, this partnership will showcase a shared commitment to performance, precision, and innovation. Through collaborative initiatives, Libertex and KICK Sauber F1 Team will explore new ways to enhance operational efficiency, technological advancement, and strategic execution in their respective fields.

“We are delighted to welcome Libertex to our team,” Stefano Battiston, Chief Commercial Officer of Sauber Motorsport noted, adding: “Libertex’s reputation for innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with the values of our team. In Formula One, success is built on precision, performance, and a relentless drive for progress—qualities that we see reflected in Libertex’s approach. This partnership is more than just a collaboration; it is a shared commitment to excellence, innovation, and the pursuit of greatness, both on and off the track.”

Monaco Grand Prix: Prelude to a game-changing partnership

Libertex hinted at its intention to enter Formula One through a monumental partnership during the Monaco Grand Prix in 2024, where it co-hosted the Ultimate F1 Superyacht party. This exclusive event brought together high-profile investors, celebrities, and motorsport enthusiasts, epitomising the synergy between high finance and high-speed racing. From the Libertex-branded Bugatti Chiron to the luxurious “Seven Sins” superyacht, the event showcased the brand’s sophistication and innovative spirit, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

Libertex’s legacy in elite sports partnerships

This partnership underscores Libertex’s expanding footprint in global sports, marking its first foray into high-performance motorsport. By collaborating with KICK Sauber F1 Team, Libertex aligns with an organisation that exemplifies precision, agility, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Beyond Formula One, Libertex’s presence in elite football, including its current partnership with FC Bayern, further reflects its commitment to engaging with world-class teams that push boundaries and set new standards in their respective fields.

With this new partnership, Libertex is poised to accelerate its brand visibility and impact on a global scale. Whether it’s the track's adrenaline or the financial markets' intensity, Libertex and KICK Sauber F1 Team aim to fuel ambition while redefining what it means to excel in high-stakes environments.

About Libertex

Part of the Libertex Group, Libertex is an online broker offering tradable CFDs with underlying assets being commodities, Forex, ETFs, cryptocurrencies, and others. Libertex also offers investments in real stocks. Over the years, Libertex has received multiple prestigious awards and recognitions, including “Global CFD Broker of the Year” (PAN Finance, 2024), “Most Trusted Broker” (European CEO, 2024) and “Best Trading Experience” (Ultimate Fintech, 2023). A firm believer in the power of sports to inspire, empower and push for success, Libertex is the Official Online Trading Partner of KICK Sauber F1 Team and FC Bayern. Since being founded in 1997, the Libertex Group has grown into a robust fintech powerhouse with an established presence in various jurisdictions, serving millions of clients from several countries all over the world. In Europe the Libertex trading platform is operated by Indication Investments Ltd., a Cyprus Investment Firm regulated and supervised by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with CIF License number 164/12.

For more information about Libertex visit www.libertex.com