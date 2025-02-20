Cécred to Launch in Ulta Beauty With Biggest Hair Care Partnership in Retailer’s History

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cécred, the brand delivering transformational hair care for all, today announces its first expansion into retail with Ulta Beauty, the nation’s largest beauty retailer. Starting April 6, 2025, the 30-time award-winning hair care brand founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter will roll out to 1,400+ Ulta Beauty stores nationwide and online, marking the biggest exclusive hair launch in the retail giant’s history.

This announcement coincides with the brand’s 1-year anniversary, following its disruptive launch into the hair care category in February 2024, and is an organic evolution into the brand’s next chapter of growth. As the only specialty beauty retailer with a full-service salon in every store, and a beauty destination that caters to guests of all generations, Ulta Beauty is strategically positioned to bring Cécred’s salon-quality formulas and efficacious ingredients to more consumers.

Cécred’s award-winning Foundation Collection will join Ulta Beauty’s respected brand portfolio as a transformative solution for visibly healthier hair over time for all hair types and textures. New and existing guests will be able to shop the entire Foundation Collection, including the bestselling Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner, the innovative Fermented Rice & Rose Protein Ritual, and Cécred’s latest breakthrough, Restoring Hair & Edge Drops.

The exclusive retail partnership will be highlighted with prominent exposure and branded elements in Ulta Beauty stores and salons across the country. This includes custom fixtures and eye-catching product merchandising, featuring life-size, shoppable displays of the patent-pending bottles, as well as a first-of-its-kind salon integration and takeovers that bring the Cécred brand to life.

About Cécred

Cécred delivers transformational haircare for all, blending patent-pending technology with ancient wisdom to empower your haircare journey. Founded by Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Cécred embraces and celebrates all hair types and textures. Rooted in global rituals, Cécred honors the deep connection to hair we share across generations. With science-backed, patent-pending formulas designed to strengthen hair, promote length retention, and boost shine, Cécred is your trusted healthy hair resource. For more information, visit www.cecred.com.

About Ulta Beauty

At Ulta Beauty, the possibilities are beautiful. Ulta Beauty is the largest specialty U.S. beauty retailer and the premier beauty destination for cosmetics, fragrance, skin care products, hair care products and salon services. In 1990, the company reinvented the beauty retail experience by offering a new way to shop for beauty – bringing together All Things Beauty. All in One Place®. Today, Ulta Beauty operates more than 1,400 retail stores across 50 states and also distributes its products through its website, which includes a collection of tips, tutorials, and social content. For more information, visit www.ulta.com.