NEC X & Carbide Ventures Partner to Rapidly Accelerate Early-Stage Startups

The new partnership between NEC X and Carbide Ventures will empower Elev X! startups with a vast network of investors and entrepreneurs. (Graphic: Business Wire)

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NEC X, the Silicon Valley venture studio backed by NEC Corporation’s portfolio of advanced technologies and global businesses, today announced a new partnership with Carbide Ventures, a leading venture capital firm with hands-on mentorship and a proven track record of founding and rapidly scaling B2B SaaS startups.

Carbide Ventures is led by an experienced team that brings expertise in growth and fundraising to NEC X’s Elev X! programs. Hiro Yoshikawa, founder of Treasure Data, scaled the company to $200M annual recurring revenue (ARR) before leading its $600M acquisition by Arm. Dan Weirich adds to the team’s depth with a track record of successful IPO exits.

Elev X! empowers tech entrepreneurs with a unique blend of collaboration, R&D resources, capital and access to NEC’s extensive ecosystem to drive early-stage startup success.

The partnership will expand mutual access between Elev X! startups and Carbide Ventures’ vast networks of investors and entrepreneurs, providing even more resources and opportunities for new investments from Carbide Ventures and others. Additionally, Carbide Ventures leaders, who have personally raised hundreds of millions, will become mentors for Elev X! participants, offering first-hand insights into fundraising, direct investments and guidance on exploring exit strategies.

“Carbide Ventures’ leadership embodies the entrepreneurial spirit our Elev X! programs are designed to foster,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, President and CEO of NEC X. “In addition to new funding opportunities for startups, this partnership accelerates NEC X’s ability to drive groundbreaking technologies into global markets. Together, we’ll equip early-stage companies to scale faster and thrive in a fiercely competitive world.”

“Building a company is never easy—I’ve lived it firsthand. That’s why having the right long-term partners is essential,” said Hiro Yoshikawa, General Partner at Carbide Ventures. “Partnering with NEC X allows us to merge their world-class innovation expertise with Carbide Venture’s hands-on scaling strategy. Together, we’re creating a powerful launchpad to drive founders from startup beginnings to global impact.”

Carbide Ventures will join NEC X’s rapidly growing partner network, including leading accelerators, investors, R&D labs, and 6,000+ entrepreneurs. Other notable collaborations in this network include partnerships with Alchemist Accelerator, Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator, SVG Ventures|THRIVE, Sand Hill Angels and more.

About Carbide Ventures

Carbide Ventures is an early-stage investment firm committed to backing high-potential startups at the pre-seed, seed, and Series A stages. Led by former operators, the firm understands both the excitement and challenges of scaling businesses to $100M+ ARR. Its team’s hands-on experience enables it to provide strategic guidance and operational expertise to the entrepreneurs it supports. With a strong focus on the US-Japan corridor, Carbide Ventures assists companies in entering the Japanese market while also helping Japanese startups expand globally. Its global investment philosophy, enables it to seek out and invest in the most promising entrepreneurs, regardless of location, with a portfolio spanning North America, Asia, and Europe.

About NEC X

NEC X is an innovation powerhouse and curator of disruptive startups backed by the global technology leadership of NEC. Leveraging 125 years of IT and network technologies expertise, NEC X’s startup-focused approach transforms visionary ideas into commercial successes that revolutionize how we work and live. Since its inception in 2018, NEC X has helped launch and grow more than 130 startups.

Their Silicon Valley programs – Elev X! Ignite and Elev X! Boost – equip early-stage startup founders with the tools to fast-track their tech development and adoption. Elev X! fuels startup success from inception to launch, connecting innovators with NEC’s 45,000 patents; global network of partners, mentors and advisors; reach into 55+ international markets; and $8 billion R&D ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://nec-x.com and https://www.elev-x.com.

About NEC Corporation

NEC Corporation has established itself as a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies while promoting the brand statement of “Orchestrating a brighter world.” NEC enables businesses and communities to adapt to rapid changes taking place in both society and the market as it provides for the social values of safety, security, fairness and efficiency to promote a more sustainable world where everyone has the chance to reach their full potential.

For more information, visit NEC at https://www.nec.com.

NEC is a registered trademark of NEC Corporation. All Rights Reserved. Other product or service marks mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners. ©2025 NEC Corporation.