Momnt Partners with ChargeAfter to Expand Financing Options for Contractors

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Momnt, a leading fintech company specializing in real-time lending and payment solutions, has partnered with ChargeAfter, the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing, to provide home improvement contractors with a broader range of competitive lending options for their customers.

This partnership enables home improvement contractors using the ChargeAfter platform to offer Momnt's diverse loan product selection to their customers, leading to increased approval rates and customer satisfaction.

"This partnership with ChargeAfter is a significant step in enhancing the financing options available to home improvement contractors," said Chris Bracken, CEO of Momnt. "By integrating with ChargeAfter's platform, we can provide contractors access to a wider range of competitive financing options, ultimately driving higher conversion rates and increased sales."

Contractors leverage ChargeAfter’s platform to seamlessly connect to a network of lenders, and provide personalized financing options that meet diverse customer credit needs. With a single application, ChargeAfter’s waterfall technology instantly matches customers with the best-fit financing choices. This streamlined approach simplifies the financing process for both contractors and customers, which is particularly important for in-home service, where a secure and seamless experience helps create a comfortable interaction.

"We are thrilled to welcome Momnt to our network further expanding financing opportunities for home improvement contractors and their customers,” said Meidad Sharon, CEO of ChargeAfter. "This partnership will enable merchants to offer competitive prime lending solutions, making home improvement projects more accessible for homeowners. With ChargeAfter’s simple and easy-to-use user experience, post-sale capabilities, and advanced analytics, contractors can seamlessly manage the financing process while maximizing customer approval rates and sales potential."

Momnt's technology seamlessly integrates with ChargeAfter's platform, offering homeowners access to a variety of flexible financing options that can be viewed without impacting their credit score.

About Momnt

Momnt is a state-of-the-art financial services technology platform that revolutionizes how merchants offer financing. Through Momnt’s embedded lending solution, businesses can effortlessly provide customers with simple, fast, and affordable financing options, all delivered through a seamless process. Momnt drives growth for merchants, extends personalized financing to consumers, and generates new revenue sources for financial institutions. Visit momnt.com to learn more.

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter’s omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers. ChargeAfter is backed by investors including Visa, Citi Ventures, Synchrony Financial, Banco Bradesco, MUFG, and more. Learn more at chargeafter.com.