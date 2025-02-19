AtScale and Snowflake Announce Integration with Cortex Analyst to Deliver Trustworthy Natural Language Queries

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtScale, a leader in semantic layer technology, today announced its groundbreaking integration with Snowflake Cortex Analyst, an advanced AI-driven solution that empowers organizations to generate SQL queries using natural language. This integration combines AtScale’s semantic layer with Cortex Analyst’s text-to-SQL capabilities, allowing organizations to access accurate, trusted insights directly from their Snowflake data environments.

By integrating AtScale with Cortex Analyst, businesses can now query their data using plain English, eliminating the need for complex SQL syntax while maintaining their data's integrity, consistency, and performance. AtScale acts as the governance layer, ensuring that the AI-generated queries align with the business definitions and optimizing query performance across the Snowflake platform.

Key Benefits of the AtScale and Snowflake Cortex Analyst Integration Include:

Increased Query Accuracy: AtScale’s semantic models and semantic engine infuse AI-generated queries with business logic, reducing ambiguity and increasing consistency for natural language queries.

AtScale’s semantic models and semantic engine infuse AI-generated queries with business logic, reducing ambiguity and increasing consistency for natural language queries. Consistent Business Metrics: AtScale ensures AI-driven queries match results from BI tools like Tableau and Power BI, fostering trust across teams.

AtScale ensures AI-driven queries match results from BI tools like Tableau and Power BI, fostering trust across teams. Optimized Query Performance: AtScale’s query engine reduces overhead with automated, intelligent aggregates for faster, efficient queries.

AtScale’s query engine reduces overhead with automated, intelligent aggregates for faster, efficient queries. Seamless Integration for Non-Technical Users: With Cortex Analyst, users can ask questions in plain English and get trusted answers in real time, eliminating the need to rely on analysts or sift through BI reports.

With Cortex Analyst, users can ask questions in plain English and get trusted answers in real time, eliminating the need to rely on analysts or sift through BI reports. Enterprise-Grade Governance: AtScale provides additional data governance tools like object and row-level security to ensure AI-generated insights only access approved data.

"We are thrilled to partner with Snowflake to bring the power of AI-driven natural language querying to the enterprise," said David P Mariani, Co-Founder & CTO at AtScale. "This integration will not only empower business users to interact with data more intuitively but also ensure that they receive consistent and reliable answers backed by robust data governance."

“Our integration with AtScale improves the quality of the semantic layer that sits between the user’s query and the underlying data. This ultimately leads to significant improvements in text to SQL quality,” said Abhinav Vadrevu, Senior Product Manager at Snowflake. “By combining Cortex Analyst with AtScale’s semantic layer, users can get correct answers in seconds. Ultimately, this saves hours on manual SQL verification, leading to much faster time to insight.”

The AtScale and Snowflake Cortex Analyst integration marks a significant step toward modernizing business intelligence by enabling AI-driven insights at scale, with strong data governance at its core. Enterprises can now leverage advanced AI tools without compromising the accuracy or performance of their data.

For additional information read the announcement Blog or Request a Demo.

About AtScale

AtScale enables smarter data-driven decisions by bridging the gap between data and analytics, simplifying and extending BI and AI capabilities. With its Universal Semantic Layer, AtScale empowers enterprises to create business-friendly data models that ensure consistency and accuracy across analytics tools. With over a decade of innovation, AtScale continues to lead the industry, transforming how enterprises utilize and analyze their data. For more information, please visit www.atscale.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to be data-driven by providing a cloud-based data platform that makes it easy to store, analyze, and share data. Its built-in capabilities, like Cortex Analyst, combine AI and machine learning technologies to help users generate insights quickly and efficiently.