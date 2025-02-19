Corvias Partnership Accelerates Army’s Fort Riley Energy Resiliency, Cost Savings

Corvias, in collaboration with Sunstone Energy Development and City, Light & Power, recently completed Phase III of an ongoing energy independence and security effort at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley. The program offsets nearly 40% of annual electricity consumed by the Fort Riley housing community and supports the Department of Defense goal to provide 100% of the energy load required to sustain the critical mission of each U.S. military installation by the end of fiscal year 2030. (Photo: Business Wire)

Corvias, in collaboration with Sunstone Energy Development and City, Light & Power, recently completed Phase III of an ongoing energy independence and security effort at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley. The program offsets nearly 40% of annual electricity consumed by the Fort Riley housing community and supports the Department of Defense goal to provide 100% of the energy load required to sustain the critical mission of each U.S. military installation by the end of fiscal year 2030. (Photo: Business Wire)

FORT RILEY, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corvias, a leading energy and infrastructure solutions provider, in collaboration with Sunstone Energy Development and City, Light & Power, completed Phase III of an ongoing energy independence and security effort at U.S. Army Garrison Fort Riley, recently marking a month of successful operations as part of its broader mission to support the U.S. Department of Defense’s operational resilience and readiness goals.

The project supports the DOD’s goal to provide 100% of the energy load required to sustain the critical mission of each U.S. military installation by the end of fiscal year 2030.

This latest phase consisted of two solar PV arrays, both of which finished interconnection in December and provide rate stabilization and energy security to Fort Riley housing communities. The program offsets nearly 40% of annual electricity consumed by the housing community and also contributed to the $2 billion of community economic impact recently announced by Fort Riley’s Garrison Commander, Col. Jerry Nunziato.

“This work continues to ensure a reliable and secure supply of energy to on-post housing and the surrounding area,” said Jim Champagne, Corvias Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Fort Riley. “Along with our partners, Corvias continues to implement strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities and potential disruptions that may affect the readiness of service members and their families.”

Over the past 10 years, Sunstone Energy Development, a joint venture between Corvias Solar Solutions and Onyx Renewables, has provided renewable energy solutions across the Corvias Army housing portfolio.

“For Onyx, delivering quality, resilient clean energy solutions is at the core of our mission,” said Kevin Cox, SVP of Origination at Onyx Renewables. “These onsite solar installations at Fort Riley not only enhance energy security and reliability for service members and their families but also underscore the long-term benefits of renewable energy in strengthening critical infrastructure.”

Corvias’ industry-first Solutions Through Partnerships approach is built on a shared commitment to assisting the Department of Defense in sustaining the critical mission of each U.S. military installation by supporting readiness.

The newly completed solar arrays add to two previously completed rooftop phases for the of the Corvias-led solar program at Fort Riley – already one of the largest in the state of Kansas.

For more information on Corvias improvements on Fort Riley, visit our website.

About Corvias

Corvias partners with the Department of Defense and higher education institutions to solve infrastructure and energy resiliency challenges and to create long-term, sustainable value through our unique Solutions Through Partnerships® approach. Corvias partnerships enhance the well-being in our communities, including at the largest renewable energy project in Kansas and at resiliency projects nationwide. Our more than 72,000 residents consistently highly rank the courtesy and professionalism of our maintenance and leasing personnel. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.