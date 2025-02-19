Cirion Prepares Network for Surging Cloud and AI Demands with Ciena’s WaveLogic 6

HANOVER, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirion Technologies, a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, is planning to deploy a suite of Ciena solutions, including WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) – the industry’s first 1.6 Tb/s coherent optical technology. This upgrade will boost Cirion’s network capacity across its expansive terrestrial and submarine networks and includes what is expected to be the first 1.6 Tb/s single carrier wavelength deployments in Latin America.

With over 160 interconnected data centers in more than 60 cities across Latin America, Cirion will leverage Ciena’s WL6e to link key data centers throughout the region, enabling high-capacity, low-latency connectivity that is essential for customers to utilize bandwidth-intensive applications, such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and streaming services.

“Ciena is at the forefront of optical innovation, consistently advancing its technology to meet our business requirements. Following our successful deployment of WaveLogic 5, it has become evident that further upgrading our network with WaveLogic 6 is a critical next step,” said Alejandro Girardotti, Senior Director, Product, Innovation and Strategic Alliances, Cirion Technologies. “Ciena’s solutions will enable us to cater to our customers’ evolving needs effectively and adapt seamlessly to the rapid adoption of cloud, AI demands, and other emerging technologies, while maximizing network efficiency and sustainability.”

Cirion recently announced plans to upgrade the SAC East submarine cable, which connects St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Brazil, delivering a significant increase in channel speed up to 1.2 Tb/s with WL6e. Additionally, Cirion will light its new SAC-2 submarine route, part of the state-of-the-art Firmina subsea system, spanning 14,517km across multiple segments to connect the United States, Brazil, and Argentina. This deployment will utilize Ciena’s GeoMesh Extreme submarine network solution with the 6500 optical platform and RLS Submarine Line Terminating Equipment (SLTE).The 6500 will be powered by WL6e, enabling 800Gb/s and 1.2 Tb/s connectivity across 10,975km and 2,500km segments of this cable, respectively. For terrestrial segments, WL6e will enable Cirion to deploy 1.6 Tb/s wavelengths across its metro DCI and backhaul networks.

“Cirion is an established leader throughout Latin America, driving innovation and delivering reliable connectivity solutions to its customers,” said Gustavo Castello, Director of Strategic International Accounts, Ciena. “With Ciena’s coherent optical technology, Cirion is strengthening its ability to drive greater network efficiencies and supporting its commitment to deploying greener, more scalable infrastructures, and paving the way for a more sustainable digital future.”

Cirion will also deploy Ciena’s coherent aggregation routers 8110, 8112, and 8114 to offer advanced routing capabilities and high-speed flexible aggregation. Additionally, Ciena’s Navigator Network Control Suite will provide comprehensive network management and control capabilities, including Liquid Spectrum analytics, to efficiently monitor, configure and optimize its multi-layer network for enhanced performance and reliability.

About Cirion:

Cirion is a leading pan-regional digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of colocation, cloud infrastructure, and terrestrial and subsea fiber network services. Cirion serves over 5,500 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, wireline and wireless carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. The Company owns and operates a facilities-based network and data center portfolio, with extensive coverage spanning across the Latin America region. Learn more about Cirion at www.ciriontechnologies.com

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

