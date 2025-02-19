Syntheia Signs Maiden Enterprise Deal with Van-Fort Ontario

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Syntheia Corp. (“Syntheia” or the “Company”) (syntheia.ai), CSE – SYAI, a leading provider of conversational AI solutions for inbound telephone call management, announces it has signed its first commercial enterprise agreement with Van-Fort Ontario (“Van-Fort”) to utilize Syntheia as the front-facing agent to operate their Nunavut Help Desk initiative. Syntheia’s AI agent, AssistantNLP, will handle all inbound calls to the help desk from some 300 government staff and various stakeholders. The agreement will be effective as of February 20, 2025.

Nunavut is the largest and northernmost territory of Canada and recently the region has been the subject of numerous investments from the Canadian Federal Government to enhance infrastructure and transit through the Canadian Infrastructure Program.

"Syntheia’s enterprise platform will enhance and create efficiency and value for Van-Fort as it services the people of Nunavut”, commented Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. “Our partnership with Van-Fort will bring state-of-the-art conversational AI technology to the region and will assist in streamlining operations and driving efficiencies for the territory. Infrastructure projects of this scale require seamless communication, and Syntheia’s AI-driven virtual assistants provide a scalable, efficient solution that ensures stakeholders receive the information they need—instantly and accurately. This partnership reinforces our commitment to transforming enterprise communication with AI and helping organizations manage complex operations more effectively."

Syntheia’s AssistantNLP will be front-facing to approximately 300 Nunavut government staff and stakeholders and will have an elastic load model with a maximum of up to 60,000 minutes/month. The deployment will be billed on an elastic call volume basis, with a cost per minute to Van-Fort which ranges between $0.50 and $1.00 depending on the level of utilization of the service.

The Syntheia team will be working closely with Van-Fort to fully integrate the platform aiming to establish this as the first of many more joint enterprise projects that will drive innovation in the Canadian market.

“We have been evaluating AI platforms for quite some time”, commented Glen Clarke, CEO of Van-Fort. “We were very impressed with the Syntheia SaaS platform and the team at Syntheia. Our group is focused on service excellence, and we are confident that our partnership with Syntheia will further enhance our deliverables and together we will continue to drive innovation in Canada.”

Driving Innovation in Enterprise Communication

Syntheia’s AI-powered virtual assistants have been successfully deployed across various industries, handling over 1,000,000 conversations for businesses in sectors including retail, logistics, and customer service. The platform’s ability to integrate with existing enterprise systems, adapt to specific industry needs, and continuously improve through AI learning models makes it a game-changer for organizations looking to modernize their communication channels.

By adopting Syntheia’s technology, Van-Fort is positioning itself as an industry leader in leveraging AI for operational excellence, setting a benchmark for how infrastructure projects can benefit from AI-driven communication solutions.

About Van-Fort

Van-Fort is a technical services company based in Ottawa, Ontario Canada founded in 1994. Van-Fort’s primary services are commissioning, data analytics, and project management. Van-Fort’s team consists of project managers, engineers and technicians with backgrounds in project planning, design, implementation, system start-up, commissioning, project close-out and long-term maintenance and support. Van-Fort’s clientele includes; Public Works and Government Services Canada (PWGSC), Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, Carleton University, University of Ottawa, Government of Nunavut, Infrastructure Ontario, Department of National Defense and Ottawa MacDonald Cartier International Airport Authority.

About Syntheia

Syntheia is an artificial intelligence technology company which is developing and commercializing proprietary algorithms to deliver human-like conversations. Our SaaS platform offers conversational AI solutions for both enterprise and small-medium business customers globally

Cautionary Statement

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, “proposed” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the number of minutes that Van-Fort will use and revenues derived from the relationship between the Company and Van-Fort. Readers are cautioned that forward‐looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects the Company's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning the business of the Company's future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward‐looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements. Please refer to the Company’s listing statement available on SEDAR+ for a list of risks and key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking information. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward‐looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The securities of the Company have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.