Inception and Fairmarkit Join Forces to Transform Enterprise Procurement with AI-Driven Sourcing Integration

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fairmarkit, a leading autonomous sourcing solution, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inception, a G42 company specializing in AI-native products. Signed at the IDC Middle East CIO Summit 2025, the collaboration will integrate Fairmarkit’s AI-powered autonomous sourcing technology into Inception’s AI-powered procurement ecosystem. (In)Business Procurement, will transform enterprise sourcing across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, providing a smarter, more efficient procurement framework.

This MoU represents a significant step forward in the digitization of procurement operations and reinforces both companies’ commitment to advancing AI-driven innovation across the enterprise sector. (In)Business Procurement streamlines procurement by embedding Fairmarkit’s AI autonomous sourcing technology into Inception’s AI-driven Contracts & Suppliers modules. The solution integrates seamlessly with leading procurement platforms like SAP, Coupa and Oracle enabling businesses to enhance efficiency, optimize costs, improve supplier relationships, and ensure superior contract compliance.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fairmarkit on this transformative initiative," said Ashish Koshy, Chief Operating Officer, Inception. "This collaboration is a milestone in the evolution of enterprise procurement across MENA. By combining Fairmarkit’s groundbreaking sourcing solution with Inception’s own advanced AI capabilities, we’re not only enhancing procurement efficiency but also fundamentally reimagining how businesses source, contract, and manage suppliers."

Designed for scalability and adaptability, the AI-powered solution enables enterprises to reduce inefficiencies, optimize workflows, and drive strategic sourcing decisions. By harnessing the power of autonomous sourcing and data intelligence, businesses can unlock new opportunities for cost saving, enhance decision-making and improve overall operational performance.

“This partnership marks a pivotal moment for the MENA region’s procurement landscape," said Kevin Frechette, CEO and Co-Founder of Fairmarkit. "Together with Inception, we’re introducing an AI-driven solution that will fundamentally disrupt traditional procurement processes. Our combined expertise will empower businesses to make faster, smarter, and more strategic sourcing decisions. This is more than just a solution—it’s the beginning of a new era in procurement that will redefine how enterprises across MENA achieve operational excellence.”

About Fairmarkit

Fairmarkit is the premiere AI-powered autonomous sourcing solution for enterprise procurement, empowering teams to manage all types of spend more efficiently from demand to award. Fairmarkit’s award-winning AI product suite delivers unparalleled efficiency to each step of the procurement cycle, equipping teams to source better, faster and cheaper with greater risk mitigation. Procurement teams from Amazon, BP, Goodyear, Nestle and other global powerhouses are using Fairmarkit to take on more spend under management, enhance compliance, strengthen supplier relationships, and achieve record savings. For more information, visit Fairmarkit.com.

About Inception

Inception, a G42 company, builds AI-native products that leverage cutting-edge AI research, models, and systems applied to business problems. We pioneer domain-specific AI applications, to deliver AI-driven solutions, across languages and sectors.

To learn more, please visit www.inceptionai.ai, and follow on LinkedIn, Instagram, X.