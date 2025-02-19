ARDA Teams Up with Soccer Gold Medalist Sydney Leroux to Launch ‘Sharing Time Off’ Contest

Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Partners with the Timeshare Industry to Encourage Americans to Take All Their PTO in 2025 (Photo: Business Wire)

Soccer Star Sydney Leroux Partners with the Timeshare Industry to Encourage Americans to Take All Their PTO in 2025 (Photo: Business Wire)

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ARDA, the trade association for the timeshare and vacation ownership industries, is partnering with Olympic gold medalist, soccer star, and mom of two, Sydney Leroux, to launch the Sharing Time Off Contest*, open now through March 19th. The contest encourages Americans to take their paid time off (PTO) this year and spend it sharing more time with loved ones, after a 2024 study found that 60% of Americans don't use all their allotted PTO.

“ As a professional athlete and a working mom, life can be hectic, but spending quality time with my friends, loved ones, and especially my kids is always a priority,” said Sydney Leroux. “ I’m teaming up with the timeshare industry to launch the Sharing Time Off contest to encourage everyone to prioritize travel and enjoy meaningful moments together.”

Travelers who enter the STO contest and pledge to use all of their PTO days in 2025 get the chance to win a total of four weeks of timeshare stays in resorts managed by leading hospitality companies – Club Wyndham, Hilton Grand Vacations, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Marriott Vacations Worldwide – in destinations around the country. Additionally, the winner of the STO contest will receive $10,000 in cash to make their vacation even more unforgettable.

Timesharing allows travelers to make the most out of their vacation time thanks to the spacious accommodations, incredible resort amenities, professional on-site management, and booking flexibility that timeshare resorts provide. In fact, a December 2024 study by ARDA found that 60% of timeshare owners have made a reservation for their next vacation, more than double that of travelers in general.

“ Timesharers take more frequent and longer vacations than the average U.S. traveler, spending less time planning their trips and more time enjoying quality time with family and friends,” said Jason Gamel, president and CEO of ARDA. “ With spring break and summer vacation quickly approaching, the ‘Sharing Time Off’ Contest gives families the opportunity to experience the many benefits of timesharing and focus on what matters most – creating memories with loved ones."

To enter the STO contest for a chance to experience timesharing in 2025, visit GoTimesharing.com and take the “Sharing Time Off” pledge.

* No purchase or sales presentation necessary to enter or win. Purchasing a product or attending a sales presentation will not improve your chances of winning. Must be legal resident of the (50) U.S. or D.C., age 21 or older as of date of entry. Registration begins at 12:00a ET on 2/19/2025 and ends at 11:59p ET on 3/19/2025. To enter, and for complete official rules including eligibility, prize details and ARV, visit www.GoTimesharing.com. Odds of winning based upon total number of eligible entries received, skill of entrant in creation of their essay and decisions of judges. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsor: American Resort Development Association, 225 E Robinson Street, Suite 545, Orlando, FL 32801.

About ARDA

ARDA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, Washington, DC-based trade association for the vacation ownership and timeshare industries, representing more than 300 privately held and publicly traded companies. ARDA’s members include developers, exchange companies, vacation clubs, timeshare resale and rental companies, timeshare owner associations (HOAs), resort management companies, industry vendors, consultants, and legal and regulatory experts.