AppViewX Appoints Dino DiMarino, former CRO of Qualys, as CEO to Drive Next Phase of Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AppViewX, a leader in automated certificate lifecycle management (CLM) and public key infrastructure (PKI) solutions, today announced the appointment of Dino DiMarino as Chief Executive Officer. DiMarino succeeds Gregory Webb, who will transition to Chairman and join the Board of Directors.

DiMarino joins AppViewX from Qualys, where he previously served as Chief Revenue Officer, overseeing global revenue expansion and strategic partnerships. He brings over two decades of experience in cybersecurity and enterprise software, having played a pivotal role in scaling businesses at Qualys, Snyk, and Mimecast. DiMarino’s leadership has contributed to significant revenue growth and strengthened customer relationships across the cybersecurity ecosystem.

Fueled by new capital investment and operating expertise from Haveli Investments, new executive leadership and AppViewX’s market leading SaaS platform, the company is poised to capitalize on strong market tailwinds for addressing increasing security risks enterprises face from the exponential growth of unmanaged machine and non-human identities.

“I am thrilled to join AppViewX at such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” said Dino DiMarino, Chief Executive Officer of AppViewX. “The rapid growth of Non-Human Identity Management presents a massive opportunity, and AppViewX is uniquely positioned to lead in this space. I look forward to accelerating product innovation and market expansion in partnership with our talented global team. Additionally, I am excited to partner with Haveli Investments, whose deep expertise in scaling technology companies and operational excellence will be invaluable as we pursue our goal to deliver even greater value to our customers.”

Additional leadership changes include Jim Vasil as Chief Financial Officer and Stephen Tarleton as Chief Revenue Officer. Vasil brings extensive financial leadership experience from enterprise software companies, including Spatial Business Systems and Vertafore. Tarleton has a strong track record of building and scaling high-performing GTM teams in PE-backed SaaS companies, most recently as GM Americas and CMO at 1E and has held prior go-to-market leadership roles at LogicMonitor and Corvus. Prabhakar Manickam will continue in his current role as Chief Customer Officer and remain focused on facilitating deep customer relationships with AppViewX’s customers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dino, Jim and Stephen to the AppViewX leadership team to help fuel the next generation of growth and expand the Company’s leadership position in the rapidly growing identity market,” said Ian Loring, Senior Managing Director and Executive Chair at Haveli Investments. “We’d also like to express our deep appreciation to Gregory, who has led AppViewX’s growth into a leading Machine and Non-Human Identity Management solution, and we look forward to continued collaboration with him in his capacity as Chairman.”

“It has been a privilege to lead AppViewX, and I am incredibly proud of the market leading products we have built and the progress we’ve made in automating the security of machine identities for the world’s leading enterprises,” said Gregory Webb, Chairman of AppViewX. “Dino’s leadership and experience will be instrumental in driving the company’s next phase of success, and I look forward to supporting him and the team in my role as Chairman.”

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by many of the world’s leading organizations to reduce risk, ensure compliance, and increase visibility through automated certificate lifecycle management. The AVX One platform provides complete certificate lifecycle management and PKI-as-a-Service using streamlined workflows to prevent outages, reduce security incidents, and enable crypto-agility. Fortune 1000 companies including six of the top ten global commercial banks, five of the top ten global media companies, and five of the top ten managed healthcare providers rely on AppViewX to automate NetOps, SecOps, and DevOps. AppViewX is headquartered in New York with offices in the U.K., Australia, and development centers of excellence in India. For more information, visit AppViewX and follow us on LinkedIn and X/Twitter.

About Haveli

Haveli Investments is an Austin-based private equity firm that seeks to invest in the highest quality companies in the technology sector through control, minority or structured equity and debt investments with a focus on software, data, gaming and adjacent industries. The firm seeks to partner with innovative companies, entrepreneurs and management teams throughout a company’s life cycle. Haveli’s experienced team of investors and diverse industry experts will provide operational and strategic support, enabling portfolio companies to focus on driving innovation and increasing growth, scale and operating margins. Underscoring Haveli’s investments is an unwavering focus on a culture of inclusivity and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.haveliinvestments.com, or follow Haveli on LinkedIn, @Haveli Investments.