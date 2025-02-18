American Water Continues Partnership with Scholarship America®

CAMDEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--American Water (NYSE: AWK), the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., announced today that it is continuing its partnership with Scholarship America® and accepting applications for its 2025 scholarship program. Awards totaling $100,000 will be distributed nationwide to students within America Water’s national footprint, continuing their education in a non-medical STEM or business-related field at an accredited four-year college or university.

“American Water is thrilled to continue its partnership with Scholarship America providing opportunities for students across our national footprint to continue their education and support our future leaders,” said Lori Sutton, Chief Inclusion, Diversity & Equity Officer and Senior Vice President, Talent Management, American Water.

Scholarship America® is the nation’s leading nonprofit scholarship and educational support organization.

Since 2023, American Water has awarded 20 scholarships to eligible students. Awards are renewable up to three additional years or until a bachelor’s degree is earned, based on eligibility.

The scholarship is offered annually to eligible students through 2026, totaling over $1 million in awards. Learn more about eligibility and deadlines here.

About American Water

American Water (NYSE: AWK) is the largest regulated water and wastewater utility company in the United States. With a history dating back to 1886, We Keep Life Flowing® by providing safe, clean, reliable and affordable drinking water and wastewater services to more than 14 million people with regulated operations in 14 states and on 18 military installations. American Water’s 6,700 talented professionals leverage their significant expertise and the company’s national size and scale to achieve excellent outcomes for the benefit of customers, employees, investors and other stakeholders.

