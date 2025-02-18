Credit Union of Texas Selects Spiral to Empower Financial Wellness and Community Impact Through Everyday Banking.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spiral, the award-winning personalized banking platform, today announced a partnership with Credit Union of Texas (CUTX), a leading Texas-based credit union with a long history of philanthropy and community support. This partnership enables CUTX to amplify member engagement and grow deposits through new personalized digital experiences. Members are able to turn everyday purchases into savings and community impact and donate through a newly established online Giving Center.

With Spiral, CUTX already empowers thousands of members to round up their everyday purchases to save for their future and support their favorite charitable causes, directly benefiting their communities and nonprofits. In addition, CUTX's new Giving Center enables members to easily donate to their favorite charities directly from their online banking accounts. Members can create a tailored portfolio of causes through this personalized Giving Center, track their charitable impact, and receive a donation report for tax purposes.

“By leveraging the innovative Spiral platform, we enhanced our Save the Change program, enabling members to track their savings in real-time and easily support causes they care about,” said Eric Pointer, President & CEO at CUTX. “This seamless solution helps our members grow their savings while making a positive impact in the communities we serve.”

By partnering with Spiral, CUTX will increase awareness and digital donations directly from its member base to its charitable nonprofit partners, expand its offering for local nonprofits, and create positive change in communities through fundraising campaigns, donation matching, and community-wide events.

“CUTX’s innovative and forward-thinking approach to enhancing member experiences is inspiring,” said Shawn Melamed, CEO and Co-founder of Spiral. “It’s exciting to see how credit unions can leverage solutions like Spiral to build deeper relationships with their members while growing deposits and creating stronger communities,” he added.

Spiral’s turnkey solutions integrate with leading digital banking providers and core systems. To learn more about Spiral’s platform, please contact Spiral here.

About Spiral

Headquartered in New York City, Spiral is the award-winning platform that helps credit unions and banks grow deposits and build deeper relationships that boost retention and loans through personalized banking experiences. With Spiral, financial institutions can empower their account holders to achieve financial freedom and easily support their communities through any online bank account, debit card, or credit card. Thus, Spiral makes it simple for financial institutions to drive positive change and empower millions of people to build better lives. To learn more, visit Spiral.us.

About Credit Union of Texas (CUTX)

For almost 100 years, Credit Union of Texas (CUTX) has provided financial services to members throughout North Texas and its growing number of locations in East Texas. Living out its vision to deliver an unexpected experience, CUTX has grown to over $2.5 billion in assets. Most Texas residents may qualify for membership. Recently, CUTX was recognized with the Communities Foundation of Texas “Be in Good Company” Seal of Excellence, voted the Best Credit Union in DFW by the readers of The Dallas Morning News, and named the winner of the Torch Awards for Ethics from both the Better Business Bureau Serving North Central Texas and the International Association of Better Business Bureaus. For more information about CUTX, visit www.cutx.org.