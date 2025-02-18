Blue Diamond Teams Up with Mike’s Hot Honey to Create Almonds Packed with Sweet Heat

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Diamond Almonds, the world’s leading almond marketer and processor, has announced the launch of a new flavor innovation, Hot Honey Almonds, in partnership with Mike’s Hot Honey, America’s No. 1 and original brand of hot honey. The bold new snack perfectly blends the distinct flavor of honey and chili with Blue Diamond almonds creating a delicious, sweet and spicy snack consumers are sure to love.

This first-of-its-kind snack collaboration is part of Blue Diamond’s commitment to constantly bringing innovative new flavors to consumers. Paired with the flavor phenomenon that has taken kitchens, pizzerias, and pantries by storm, Blue Diamond Mike’s Hot Honey Almonds are a perfect on-the-go crunchy snack, sweet heat salad topping, or flavor-packed addition to charcuterie boards.

“Partnering with Mike’s Hot Honey allowed us to create something truly unique for snack lovers,” said Maya Erwin, Vice President of Marketing & Innovation at Blue Diamond. “Consumers crave big, exciting flavors, and these almonds deliver a mouthwatering combination of crunch, sweetness and heat that only Blue Diamond and Mike’s Hot Honey can provide.”

Blue Diamond Mike’s Hot Honey Almonds are now available on Amazon, as well as select Walmart locations nationwide in 1.5-ounce snack tubes (MSRP: $14.99/12 pack) and 6-ounce cans (MSRP: Starting at $2.98).

“Like Blue Diamond, Mike’s Hot Honey shares a love and passion for flavor and innovation,” said Mike Kurtz, founder of Mike’s Hot Honey. “It was an easy and exciting yes when the opportunity to collaborate with them came to us. Sweet heat plus crunch is always a winning combination in my book, and I couldn't be more pleased with how the product turned out."

Blue Diamond remains dedicated to offering innovative flavors and products to consumers and this collaboration is just the beginning of exciting things to come in 2025. To stay updated on Blue Diamond’s new flavors and other products, visit BlueDiamond.com or follow us on Instagram @bluediamond.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California’s almond growers, is the world’s leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,500 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.BlueDiamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Mike’s Hot Honey

Mike’s Hot Honey is America’s original and leading brand of hot honey and has been elevating everyday eating experiences since 2010, when its first drizzle on a pizza at Paulie Gee’s in Brooklyn sparked a word-of-mouth sensation and created a new category of pizza topping. By popular demand, Mike started selling his small-batch, hand-labeled hot honey bottles to visitors of the pizzeria, as well as other local restaurants and businesses. Today, Mike’s Hot Honey can be found in thousands of restaurants and retailers across the country, with the same original recipe in the bottle. Using only 100% pure honey infused with real chili peppers, Mike’s Hot Honey’s one-two flavor punch of sweetness then heat makes any dish more dynamic, from the original pairing on pepperoni pizza to chicken, cheese and charcuterie, ice cream, cocktails, and so much more. Mike’s Hot Honey empowers chefs and eaters everywhere to customize, create, and share extraordinary meals. Happy drizzling! For more information about Mike’s Hot Honey, please visit mikeshothoney.com.