Casey’s Partners with Fuel Risk Platform RoadFlex to Deliver Fuel Savings for Fleets Nationwide

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RoadFlex, a leading fleet payments platform, has announced a new partnership with Casey’s General Stores, one of the nation’s largest convenience retailers. The collaboration brings significant fuel savings to RoadFlex cardholders at over 2800 Casey’s locations.

With fuel expenses accounting for a significant portion of fleet operating costs, every cent matters. The savings are automatic and straightforward for RoadFlex card users—no activation or redemption is required. The discount is applied instantly at the pump and reflected in customers’ transaction reports, making it easier than ever for fleet managers to track and manage fuel expenses.

“Fleet operators face constant pressure to control expenses, and fuel is often their largest line item. Partnering with Casey’s allows us to deliver immediate value to the fleets we serve,” said Greg Soh, President at RoadFlex.

Casey’s, headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa, is known for its freshly prepared food, quality fuel, and accessible locations. As fuel prices continue to fluctuate, Casey’s has expanded its fleet discount programs to offer more savings opportunities for professional drivers and fleet managers.

“We are excited to participate in the RoadFlex program and offer fuel discounts to their cardholders when they fill up at Casey’s,” said Tony Spuzello, Director of Commercial Fuel at Casey’s.

For fleet operators, RoadFlex’s fuel card and fuel risk management platform is more than just a way to save at the pump. With no hidden fees, real-time reporting, and streamlined expense management tools, RoadFlex helps businesses monitor and optimize fuel spending effortlessly.

About Casey’s

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (Nasdaq: CASY) operating approximately 2,900 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

About RoadFlex

RoadFlex is a leader in fleet expense management and fuel card solutions. Thousands of commercial fleets nationwide currently leverage its next-generation analytics insights, operations automation, and fleet reporting. This includes businesses that manage fleets, such as trucking companies, utilities, construction, HVAC, and landscaping companies.

Its innovative VISA fleet business cards allow users to purchase fuel and redeem competitive discounts for each purchase. To learn more, visit www.roadflex.com