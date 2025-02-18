Bolt Partners with Goddess Maintenance Co. for Groundbreaking Beauty Launch

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bolt Projects Holdings, Inc. (“Bolt,” “Bolt Projects” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BSLK), announces a strategic partnership with Goddess Maintenance Co. (“GMCo”), an innovative beauty brand emerging as a major player in the biotech-driven beauty revolution. GMCo’s first launch will debut this spring in 1,300+ retail locations across the United States, backed by a financially significant partnership on both sides.

GMCo’s brings together four founders with a proven track record. Entrepreneurs Lauren Vesler and Manda Mason revolutionized nail care with the introduction of The W Nail Bar, while haircare industry disruptors Edward Connaghan and Denise Russell helped build Olaplex and K18 into global successes. Their vision of a full-body beauty brand, rooted in innovation and sustainability, perfectly aligns with Bolt’s mission to advance biotech-driven, eco-conscious solutions.

GMCo’s highly anticipated Spring 2025 launch will be distributed through Sally Beauty Holdings’ (NYSE: SBH) Beauty Systems Group’s (“BSG”), which combines its Cosmo Prof and Armstrong McCall network of stores with outside sales consultants. The new offering will be powered by cutting-edge biotechnology – "Powered by Bolt" – and will solidify Bolt's leadership in advanced ingredient solutions. To support this launch, initial projections call for a minimum $4 million annual, multi-year supply agreement from Bolt’s b-silk Technology.

" At GMCo, we’re not just creating products—we’re building experiences that empower individuals through cutting-edge, science-backed solutions," said Lauren Vesler, CEO of Goddess Maintenance Co. " Bolt’s Vegan Silk Technology Platform and its b-silk offering, we’re setting a new industry benchmark."

" This partnership is pivotal in revolutionizing beauty through our innovative biomaterials," added Cintia Nardi, President of Bolt. " Our collaboration with GMCo underscores our strategy to drive growth in high-performance, clean beauty solutions."

For Bolt, working with GMCo is another validation of the significant growth potential in the global beauty and personal care market for our Vegan Silk Technology Platform. The overall market that Bolt serves is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% reaching $973.13 billion by 2030.(1) This expands on the initial $3B+ silicone elastomer market that Bolt has previously emphasized, taking advantage of a growing industry trend. The partnership with GMCo is another key milestone in Bolt’s long-term strategy to validate outsized growth in the sustainable, high-performance beauty market.

About Bolt Projects Holdings

Bolt Projects Holdings was founded by scientists and engineers, and is dedicated to pioneering way better materials for a way better world. The company focuses on developing efficacious and sustainable solutions tailored for the consumer goods segment. “Inspired by nature, made by humans” is the Bolt model, revolving around creating and scaling materials that steer us towards a more sustainable future. Its flagship product is b-silk, a biobased and biodegradable substitute for silicone elastomers. This material not only offers valuable benefits to consumers and formulators but also positively impacts the environment. Bolt is based in Berkeley, Calif., in the U.S., and has previously been recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies.

About Goddess Maintenance Co.

Goddess Maintenance Co. (GMCo) is an innovative beauty brand founded by Lauren Vesler and Manda Mason, in partnership with Edward Connaghan and Denise Russell. With a focus on BioTech, GMCo delivers groundbreaking self-care solutions, featuring head-to-toe beauty products.

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH), as the leader in professional hair color, sells and distributes professional beauty supplies globally through its Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 7,000 products for hair color, hair care, nails, and skin care through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Bondbar®, Strawberry Leopard®, Generic Value Products®, Inspired by Nature® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, L’Oreal®, Wahl® and Babyliss Pro®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof® or Armstrong McCall® stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 8,000 professionally branded products, including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico®, Amika®, and Moroccannoil®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit https://www.sallybeautyholdings.com/

