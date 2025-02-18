Canco Petroleum Begins Carrying Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration™ Beverage in All of its Gas Stations Across Canada

All four of CWENCH Hydration’s Ready-to-Drink Flavours, as well as the limited edition Tropical Flow flavour created with Coach Chippy, are now available at all Canco Petroleum locations across Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

All four of CWENCH Hydration’s Ready-to-Drink Flavours, as well as the limited edition Tropical Flow flavour created with Coach Chippy, are now available at all Canco Petroleum locations across Canada. (Photo: Business Wire)

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (OTC: CZZLF) (Frankfurt: 8YF) (the “Company” or “Cizzle Brands”) is pleased to announce that CWENCH Hydration™ is now being carried by the Canco Petroleum chain of gas stations, with 138 locations across Canada primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. Based in Kelowna, Canco is an independent fuel retail brand that was launched in 2017 as an alternative to big-box retailers. Through its One Stop convenience banner, Canco offers a leading range of everyday food, beverage, and retail items.

More information about Canco Petroleum can be found on its website: https://cancopetroleum.ca/

All four of the main ready-to-drink (“RTD”) flavours of CWENCH Hydration™ (Rainbow Swirl, Blue Raspberry, Cherry Lime, and Berry Crush) are being stocked in Canco’s storefronts. Some locations are also carrying Tropical Flow, the recently announced limited-edition flavour of CWENCH Hydration™ created as part of Cizzle Brands’ collaboration with Canadian youth hockey influencer Coach Chippy.

This placement further solidifies the presence of CWENCH Hydration™ in Canadian gas stations, with Cizzle Brands having recently announced that the beverage is being sold at MacEwan’s, a 54-location chain of gas stations in Ontario and Quebec. To strategically scale the footprint of CWENCH Hydration™, Cizzle Brands has also placed CWENCH Hydration™ into Canadian grocery chains including Fortinos and Metro.

Cizzle Brands Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza commented, “ As awareness of CWENCH Hydration™ continues to grow across the country, so does demand at the retail level. We are therefore proud to be adding CWENCH Hydration™ to the refrigerators of Canco, who has a strong presence in Western Canada along with multiple other provinces. The full range of CWENCH flavours will be sold in all 138 Canco locations across Canada, and this footprint is an important part of our playbook as we continue commercializing the product throughout North America. We are excited to be working with Canco, who we believe will be a valuable partner for CWENCH Hydration™ and our long-term growth plan for the Company, and their strong presence in Western Canada is an important part of our playbook as we commercialize the product across the country.”

About Cizzle Brands Corporation

Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration™, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.

For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/

For more information about CWENCH Hydration™, please visit: https://www.cwenchhydration.com

