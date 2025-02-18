BlackSky Wins New Strategic International Customer for Subscription-Based Gen-2 Imagery and Analytics Services

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) won a six-figure contract from a new strategic international customer to provide immediate, subscription-based on-demand Gen-2 imagery and analytics services and comprehensive analyst training on the AI-powered BlackSky Spectra multi-intelligence tasking and analytics platform. Analyst training will also emphasize the use of BlackSky’s automated broad area search and discovery tools.

“BlackSky’s software-first adoption model gives this new, strategic customer the ability to create an advanced national spaced-based intelligence expertise at disruptive speed and economics,” said Brian E. O’Toole, BlackSky CEO. “This deal exemplifies the essence of BlackSky’s land-and-expand approach where quick-access, subscription-based services build the foundation for expanded growth in the region.”

Delivering high-frequency, low-latency imagery and analytics with Spectra platform training will establish an essential base for developing an immediate and long-term national space-based capability. The training program will give analyst teams the ability to integrate BlackSky data with other sources of intelligence and generate intelligence products to support various missions, with a special emphasis on BlackSky’s proprietary AI-enabled broad area search and discovery technology developed through customer-funded research that the company continues to scale.

“As a trusted mission partner to many of the world’s most demanding government and military organizations, our commercial monitoring capabilities provide daily insight into the most important events affecting regional security,” said O’Toole.

About BlackSky

BlackSky is a real-time, space-based intelligence company that delivers on-demand, high frequency imagery, analytics, and high-frequency monitoring of the most critical and strategic locations, economic assets, and events in the world. BlackSky owns and operates one of the industry’s most advanced, purpose-built commercial, real-time intelligence systems that combines the power of the BlackSky Spectra® tasking and analytics software platform and our proprietary low earth orbit satellite constellation.

With BlackSky, customers can see, understand and anticipate changes for a decisive strategic advantage at the tactical edge, and act not just fast, but first. BlackSky is trusted by some of the most demanding U.S. and international government agencies, commercial businesses, and organizations around the world. BlackSky is headquartered in Herndon, VA, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange as BKSY. To learn more, visit www.blacksky.com and follow us on X.

