Shore Capital Partners Announces Partnership with TCG Services, LLC

CHICAGO & EL DORADO, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shore Capital Partners (“Shore” or “Shore Capital”) is pleased to announce its partnership with TCG Services, LLC (“TCG” or “TCG Services”), an asset-lite provider of facility management services based in El Dorado, Kansas.

TCG Services leverages a nationwide network of thousands of vendor partners to provide comprehensive break-fix and preventative repair and maintenance services to multi-site customers across the food & beverage, retail, healthcare, financial and other end markets. Over its more than 20-year history, TCG has consistently delivered high-quality facility management services to its long-tenured customer base. Shore will look to build upon TCG’s leading reputation in the market to add new customers, service lines and vendors and grow inorganically through strategic acquisitions.

Greg Chestnut, Co-Founder of TCG, said "our partnership with Shore Capital Partners will allow us to make the investments in our team, technology and processes that will support meaningful future growth.” Co-Founder Mike Ward added “we chose Shore because we believe they will provide an opportunity for our team and business to grow faster and with less risk than we could on our own, and we trust them to maintain the culture and commitment to our customers that has made TCG successful.”

Following its playbook, Shore Capital has assembled a Board of Directors with deep industry expertise and a diverse skill set. Chairman Richard Boos, Partner and Head of Food & Beverage at Shore, noted, “Mike and Greg have built a strong culture at TCG that is rooted in going above and beyond for their customers, supporting their vendor partners and empowering their team members. We believe they are an ideal platform as we look to create the leading vendor-managed facility management company.”

TCG and Shore will work collaboratively to invest in the team, technology and infrastructure to support the execution of organic growth initiatives and integration of strategic add-on acquisitions. TCG remains committed to both its customers and vendor partners, and with Shore’s partnership, can continue to improve its market position.

“We are extremely excited to partner with the team at TCG and support them in their next phase of growth,” said Matt Matosian, Vice President at Shore Capital. “They have a stellar reputation in the industry, and we are confident that Shore can help them expedite their growth trajectory and capitalize on the ample opportunities with both new and existing customers.”

About Shore Capital Partners

Shore Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm with an office in Nashville, is an investor in lower middle market companies in the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Business Services, Industrial, and Real Estate industries. Shore’s strategy is to support management partners to grow faster with less risk through access to capital, a world-class board, operational resources, and unmatched networking, development, and shared learnings across the portfolio. From 2020 – 2024, Shore received recognition from Inc Magazine as a 5x Top Founder Friendly Investor and by Pitchbook Research for being the global leader in Private Equity total deal volume from 2019 – 2023. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant potential to grow through industry consolidation and organic growth to generate value for shareholders. Shore has approximately $11.5 billion of assets under management and in additional investment platforms to which it provides business and operational consulting services. For more information on these awards and investment platforms, please visit: www.shorecp.com.

About TCG Services, LLC

Founded in 2001, TCG Services is a vendor-managed facility management company that provides HVAC, electrical, plumbing, handyman and other break-fix and preventative repair and maintenance services to multi-site customers in a variety of industries. With a nationwide network of thousands of vendor partners, TCG supports its customer base across all 50 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. TCG has offices in El Dorado, Kansas and St. Louis, Missouri. To learn more about TCG, please visit: www.tcgfm.com.