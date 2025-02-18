You.com and Inversity Announce Exclusive Multi-Year Partnership to Launch First-Ever Personalized AI Training Program

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While businesses increasingly want to adopt AI in the workplace, a lack of adequate training remains one of the most significant barriers to success. To address this gap, You.com and Inversity today announced an exclusive multi-year partnership to deliver the first-ever personalized, role-specific training program with real-time feedback to upskill millions of knowledge workers globally.

According to recent research from Capgemini, 65% of leaders already see AI as a potential strategic "thought partner" in planning, risk evaluation, and decision-making. However, adoption is in the early stages. Only 15% of leaders and managers and 20% of employees use AI tools daily, the study found. Training is a major gap, with 58% of leaders and managers citing the absence of formal AI training as a major challenge. Just 16% of employees said they have received adequate support to develop AI skills, and only 46% of leaders and managers have received formal AI training.

Existing workplace training often means generic modules that employees rush through just to check a box. You.com's partnership with Inversity takes a different approach by integrating AI training directly into daily work that’s tailored to the worker’s exact role and needs. For example, a Marketing Communications Manager enters their priorities - like newsletter writing and social media content. They receive personalized exercises using AI, with immediate feedback. What they learn can be immediately applied to their role.

“The future of work is about all of us becoming managers of AI,” said Richard Socher, co-founder and CEO of You.com. “Going from an individual contributor to a people manager requires learning to delegate clearly, building trust, and specifying requirements. That's exactly the skill transition we’ll all need. When you work with You.com, you'll be able to uplevel yourself and your entire team into AI managers thanks to our new partnership with Inversity.”

"This partnership with you.com represents an exciting step in realizing our vision: equipping millions of people with the skills to harness AI effectively. By combining You.com's powerful AI offering with Inversity's deeply personalized and certified AI training, we'll help people reimagine the way they work with AI and do their best work faster," said James Kuht, founder and CEO of Inversity.

Unlike existing one-size-fits-all training programs, this partnership offers:

Role-specific exercises that immediately apply to each user's actual work

AI-automated assessments with immediate, detailed feedback on real tasks

Five-minute focused video modules that respect busy schedules

Direct LinkedIn certification integration to showcase AI expertise

Training in English and German

The program is structured in three tiers that progressively build AI capabilities:

Hands-on AI Masterclass I: Fundamentals Foundational skills in AI writing and research

Foundational skills in AI writing and research Hands-on AI Masterclass II: Proficiency Builds on fundamentals with modules for ideas, images, data analysis, and custom agent building

Builds on fundamentals with modules for ideas, images, data analysis, and custom agent building Hands-on AI Masterclass III: Mastery Advanced options including Research & Reasoning, Personalisation, Agents and Prompting.

To get started, visit You.com.

About You.com

You.com provides accurate answers to complex questions and automates workflows to make you more productive. You.com AI Agents maximize the productivity of knowledge workers through fast and accurate research and analysis, complex problem solving, content creation, and more. The company’s suite of APIs and end-to-end solutions drive revenue for businesses by becoming the foundation AI agent layer for their products and services. Founded by leading AI research scientists Richard Socher and Bryan McCann, you.com has raised $99 million from Marc Benioff’s Time Ventures, Salesforce Ventures, NVIDIA, SBVA, Georgian Ventures, Radical Ventures, Day One Ventures, Breyer Capital, Norwest Venture Partners, DuckDuckGo and others.

About Inversity

Inversity is an applied AI skills training provider that helps professionals seamlessly integrate AI into their daily workflows, enhancing productivity and creativity. Their unique AI-powered, role-specific training delivers hands-on exercises with immediate feedback, bridging the gap between theory and real-world application— ensuring that once you start using AI effectively, you’ll never go back to working without it. Inversity’s programs don’t just teach AI; they certify professionals in its use, helping them stand out in a rapidly evolving job market. Founded by a team with deep expertise in AI adoption - including CEO Dr. James Kuht MBE, who previously led AI training for government leaders and executives - Inversity delivers training that is as practical as it is transformative.