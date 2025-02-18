Lucky Partners with Ulta Beauty to Transform Omnichannel Beauty Shopping Experience

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lucky is excited to announce a partnership with Ulta Beauty, the largest specialty beauty retailer in the United States. This collaboration will empower beauty brands to seamlessly connect their Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) websites and marketing with Ulta Beauty's extensive in-store inventory in real-time, revolutionizing the way customers shop for their favorite beauty products.

Through this innovative partnership, customers browsing their preferred beauty brand's marketing and website will now have the ability to view real-time product availability at nearby Ulta Beauty stores. This capability allows customers to easily locate and purchase the latest makeup, skincare, haircare, and fragrance products with the added convenience of same-day pickup or delivery from their local Ulta Beauty store, creating a more seamless, efficient, and satisfying shopping experience for all.

By leveraging Ulta Beauty's network of more than 1,400 stores across 50 states, this partnership provides beauty enthusiasts with the fastest and most efficient way to obtain the products they love from a trusted local retailer. Customers can choose to pick up their online orders at a nearby Ulta Beauty location or have them delivered directly to their home, making thousands of beauty products more accessible than ever before.

"The partnership between Lucky and Ulta Beauty represents a critical connection in the beauty retail landscape," said Sneh Parmar, Co-Founder of Lucky. "As beauty consumers increasingly demand seamless, omnichannel shopping experiences, it's crucial for brands to adapt and innovate. By integrating Ulta Beauty's in-store inventory with their DTC websites and marketing, beauty brands can now offer their customers unparalleled convenience, flexibility, and choice."

Ulta Beauty's extensive inventory, supply chain infrastructure, and localization capabilities make it the ideal partner to support omnichannel fulfillment on a national scale. By integrating Ulta Beauty’s unmatched inventory network with Lucky's platform, Ulta Beauty can now enable brands to connect directly with local stores to fulfill online orders, giving customers more convenient and faster options to acquire the beauty products they love.

To explore how your beauty brand can participate in this channel-connecting partnership, please reach out for a demo from Lucky. We make it simple to sync your online store and marketing with Ulta Beauty retail data to unlock the power of localized omnichannel commerce in the beauty industry.

About Lucky

Lucky's belief is that it should be easier for people to experience the brands they love. We think the massive gap between online and offline experiences is a relic of an obsolete era, and brands who bridge that gulf will build better, more meaningful relationships with their customers. And for those customers, it means our shopping experiences will finally catch up to the hybrid lives we've all started living.

Our vision is to connect commerce across all channels to provide products and services that ultimately benefit the end customer. As a company, improving how people shop is our top priority. Shopping and commerce have been a constant in humanity, but the methods in which this occurs have undergone an evolution that requires refinement and unification. While these continue to evolve, we hope to build the bridges between where and when someone wants a product, ultimately integrating into an ecosystem where experiences are heightened exponentially.