FXR Pro Fish Named Title Sponsor For 2025 Bassmaster Elite Season Opener

MANITOBA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FXR Pro Fish, a brand driven by bringing innovation to the water, is proud to announce its partnership with the Bassmaster Elite series as the title sponsor for the first round of the new season. The 2025 FXR Pro Fish Bassmaster Elite kicks off at St. Johns River in Palatka, FL on February 20-23, 2025. The event will also be broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports App, as well as the Bassmaster livestream on Bassmaster.com and YouTubeTV.

"Our partnership with the Bassmaster organization as the title sponsor for the first round of the series exemplifies our dedication to the sport,” said Brian Danielson, Chief Executive Officer of FXR Pro Fish and FXR Racing. “It also comes at a perfect time for the FXR Pro Fish brand, as it follows the launch of our Spring 2025 lineup. We are excited to see our Elite roster take to the water in their fresh gear.”

The full roster of FXR Pro Fish Elite anglers includes Trey McKinney, Cooper Galant, Justin Hammer, Bryan New, Logan Parks, Matt Roberston, Bryan Schmitt, JT Thompkins, Tyler Williams, and rookie Beau Browning. The FXR Pro Fish Elite anglers will set out on the water to take down the 93-pound-6-ounces record of 2024 and kick the season off with a victory.

“Our lineup of anglers is incredibly stacked, so we are excited to watch these guys hit the water,” said Chris Meyeraan, Brand Director of FXR Pro Fish. “We may be a newer brand to the fishing world, but we are here to make our mark on the sport.”

The FXR Pro Fish Anglers will be back in action at round two of the Bassmaster Elite series at Lake Okeechobee in Okeechobee, FL from February 27 - March 2, 2025. To learn more about the FXR Pro Fish apparel or the Bassmaster series, please visit: https://fxrracing.com/pages/pro-fish or https://www.bassmaster.com/.