General Pump Company and Legend Pump & Well Service Join Forces

SAN DIMAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--General Pump Company (“GPC”), the number one provider of utility-scale water well and pump services for Southern California’s most critical water infrastructure, is excited to announce the acquisition of Legend Pump & Well Service (“Legend”). Based in San Bernardino, CA, Legend was founded in 2010 by Keith Collier, a second-generation, 30-year veteran of the water well and pump industry who in the last 15 years has grown the company to multiple crews and hundreds of customers.

As a combined team, GPC and Legend will be able to deliver better response times, quality engineering, and safe field service for the hundreds of long-term customers throughout Southern California. For GPC, the partnership supports the continued geographic expansion deeper into Riverside and San Bernardino Counties; Legend customers will now benefit from GPC's 80-person team, large fleet of equipment, electrical and control systems capabilities, and in-house pump manufacturing resources.

"This partnership couldn't have happened at a better time for our companies. After 15 years of growth, we reached the point where we needed a partner to help us to continue to scale. We couldn't be more excited to continue our same legendary service as a part of the General Pump team," says Keith Collier, Founder of Legend Pump & Well Service.

The entire Legend team, including founder, Keith Collier will continue on as GPC employees to maintain the decades of service from their San Bernardino, CA branch. All existing customers will continue to be serviced from the same project managers and field crews as before and under the same terms and conditions on any existing contracts.

"The GPC team has admired Legend and Keith for years and we're excited to now make it official," says General Pump Company President Tim Oman. "We're honored to welcome a terrific group of well and pump professionals onto the team and excited to continue the GPC focus on quality, safe, service to a growing group of customers."

About General Pump Company

For over 72 years, General Pump Company, Inc. has served as a professional water well redevelopment and pump equipment contractor specializing in installing, repairing, and servicing commercial water pump facilities for cities, municipalities, water districts, agricultural, and industrial customers throughout Southern California and the Central Coast. Headquartered in San Dimas, California with an additional facility in Camarillo, General Pump’s in-house manufacturing and extensive service fleet allow for the delivery of specialized solutions for our clients.