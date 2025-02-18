Merlin and Quikjet Partner to Conduct In-Flight Pilot Fatigue Study

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Merlin, the leading developer of safe, autonomous flight technology for fixed-wing aircraft, today announced a study in partnership with leading cargo airline, Quikjet, to assess pilot fatigue levels while in-flight. The intent of the study is to assess how wellness factors impact pilot performance, informing both new standards in safety and operational efficiency across airlines and the aviation industry as well as the ongoing design and development of the Merlin Pilot.

The study consists of gathering physiological data from a pool of Quikjet’s commercial pilots in-flight to track health factors such as stress levels, sleep quality, body temperature, heart rate, and more. The data will be captured using WHOOP wearable devices, which are renowned for their accuracy and ability to track key vitals in real-time, combined with a modified Psychomotor Vigilance Test (PVT), which evaluates a human’s ability to sustain attention. Together, the two outputs will provide a data-rich fatigue assessment as well as create predictive models that can forecast pilot fatigue based on established flying schedules.

“Merlin is committed to enhancing aviation safety, with a core focus of our work being to understand all facets of the pilot experience during flight operations, from crew workload to personal health impacts,” said Matt George, CEO and founder, Merlin. “The uniqueness of this study is that we are analyzing pilot fatigue both in and outside of flight operations, versus other studies done in simulated environments. This data provides us with a deeper, more accurate representation of pilot wellness in real-world conditions, which is pivotal to enhancing aviation safety. The study also supports our ongoing focus on human factors-driven innovation, where we’re continuously looking at how advanced automation can be a collaborative technology for pilots.”

