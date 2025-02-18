Xurrent Announces Its Designation as an Integration Partner within N-able's Technology Alliance Program (TAP) Ecosystem

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xurrent today announced that its AI-powered IT Service Management (ITSM) platform has been officially approved for integration within N-able’s Technology Alliance Program (TAP) Ecosystem. This approval marks a significant milestone, reinforcing Xurrent’s commitment to delivering seamless IT service management capabilities for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) by integrating with N-able’s N-central Remote Monitoring and Management solution.

With this integration, Xurrent customers can now leverage automated ticket creation, intelligent workflow automation, and real-time system monitoring directly within N-central. This powerful combination enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, reduce manual workloads, and proactively manage infrastructure events with greater efficiency.

“ This integration aligns with our vision of empowering MSPs with cutting-edge automation and service management capabilities,” said Phil Christianson, Chief Product Officer at Xurrent. “ Being part of N-able’s Technology Alliance Ecosystem validates the power of our platform and helps ensure that MSPs can effortlessly integrate intelligent ITSM workflows into their existing N-central environments.”

The integration provides MSPs with enhanced visibility and automated issue resolution, allowing teams to respond swiftly to system events, monitor device health, and track critical maintenance tasks. By embedding Xurrent’s AI-driven automation into N-central, MSPs can significantly enhance operational control while optimizing resource efficiency.

“ The robust capabilities of Xurrent’s ITSM solution align perfectly with N-central’s powerful feature set,” said Riley Sexton, GM, RMM, at N-able. “ We’re always excited to see real-world stories like this come to life as we seek to broaden our open Ecoverse vision to bring the capabilities our partners need most. This integration with Xurrent gives our partners what they want the most, a more efficient way to operate.”

As part of N-able’s Tech Alliance Partner Ecosystem, Xurrent’s integration provides a seamless experience for MSPs looking to elevate their IT service management capabilities. The integration simplifies IT operations, enhances ticket resolution efficiency, and strengthens customer service through proactive automation.

For installation guidance, please refer to our Knowledge Article: Installing and Configuring the N-able App, visit our internal app store, or read our latest product update blog: N-able N-central Integration.

About Xurrent

Xurrent is transforming service management for the modern enterprise.

The Xurrent platform seamlessly connects teams to optimize IT service management through its AI-forward, service-oriented, and multi-tenant SaaS architecture. It automates cross-functional workflows, enabling frictionless service delivery that significantly enhances business outcomes. Xurrent is designed to be Easy, Advanced, and Complete—providing an intuitive user experience, cutting-edge capabilities, and comprehensive features that make it the most advanced ITSM platform available today. With a strong focus on ease of use and deployment, Xurrent empowers organizations to achieve exceptional results with minimal effort.

Hundreds of organizations worldwide trust Xurrent to elevate their Enterprise Service Management. In 2023, Xurrent was recognized for the third consecutive year as a Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice in the ‘Voice of the Customer’: IT Service Management (ITSM) Platforms. For more information, visit www.xurrent.com.

About N-able

N‑able fuels IT services providers with powerful software solutions to monitor, manage, and secure their customers’ systems, data, and networks. Built on a scalable platform, we offer secure infrastructure and tools to simplify complex ecosystems, as well as resources to navigate evolving IT needs. We help partners excel at every stage of growth, protect their customers, and expand their offerings with an ever-increasing, flexible portfolio of integrations from leading technology providers. n-able.com