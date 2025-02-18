Jazwares Signs Global Licensing Agreement With Yo Gabba Gabba! to Launch New Toys and Targeted Consumer Products

PLANTATION, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jazwares, one of the world’s leading toy companies, today announced a multi-year global licensing agreement to release a robust slate of top-of-the-line toys, costumes, and accessories based on the beloved children’s franchise Yo Gabba Gabba! The agreement was signed with franchise owner Gabbacadabra LLC, co-owned by Yo Gabba Gabba, LLC and WildBrain, a global leader in kids’ and family entertainment, and facilitated by creative business development firm Golden Sombrero Licensing, who spearhead licensing partnerships for the Gabba brand.

As part of the new agreement, Jazwares will hold global master rights to produce figures, toy vehicles, dolls, plush, playsets, musical instruments, and Squishmallows inspired by the world of Yo Gabba Gabba!, including the classic series and the latest iteration, Yo Gabba GabbaLand! now streaming on Apple TV+. The deal also features a line of pet toys and accessories, in addition to the North American costume rights for all ages, including seasonal, dress-up, pet costumes, and costume accessories. Jazwares’ Yo Gabba Gabba! product line is expected to debut at retail in 2025.

Yo Gabba Gabba! was created by Emmy Award-nominated Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz and first premiered in 2007. It has since inspired and delighted generations of kids and families with its blend of cutting-edge music, colorful live-action characters, and captivating animation. The newest series, Yo Gabba GabbaLand!, which premiered in August 2024, invites audiences to explore a magical world of endless possibilities and promise with friends both familiar and new.

“Yo Gabba Gabba! lives an iconic legacy that has inspired millions of kids around the world and we’re honored to be part of the franchise’s next chapter,” said Sam Ferguson, Senior Vice President of Global Licensing, Jazwares. “Yo Gabba GabbaLand! reaches a completely new generation of fans with a fresh vibrant world of fun, music, and dancing reuniting audiences with Yo Gabba Gabba! friends old and new. Jazwares is thrilled to bring the beloved series to life with a full line of colorful, imaginative play.”

“We couldn’t think of a better partner to bring our characters into the hands of kids everywhere,” said Christian Jacobs, series co-creator. “Jazwares has clearly distinguished themselves as an innovative leader in the toy industry and their care and quality are already impressing us daily as we prep our 2025 lineup. We’ve had a terrific response to the relaunch of Gabba from potential partners across the licensing industry, and we’re thrilled to announce this major partnership as the first of many opportunities in our pipeline. We can’t wait for families to be able to, once again, play at home with Muno, Brobee, Foofa, Toodee, and Plex!”

About Jazwares

Jazwares, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a leading global toy manufacturer with a robust portfolio of owned and licensed brands. Founded in 1997, Jazwares celebrates imaginative play with a progressive focus on identifying new and relevant trends to transform into high-quality products for consumers of all ages. Jazwares engages consumers through innovative play experiences with popular brands such as Squishmallows™, Pokémon™, Hello Kitty™, Star Wars™, Disney™, BumBumz™, and Adopt Me™. In addition to toys, offerings include virtual games, costumes, and pet products. Headquartered in Plantation, Florida, Jazwares has offices worldwide and sells its products in over 100 countries. For more information, visit www.jazwares.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Yo Gabba Gabba!

Yo Gabba Gabba! is adored worldwide. Originally created in 2007, Yo Gabba Gabba! infuses retro-style and beat-driven music into a magical landscape where a cast of colorful characters share simple and positive life lessons. In addition to beloved characters Brobee (the little green one), Foofa (the pink flowerbubble), Muno (the red Cyclops), Toodee (the blue cat-dragon) and Plex (the yellow robot), Yo Gabba Gabba! has featured some of the most popular figures in movies, television, music and sports, including host DJ Lance Rock and series regulars Mark Mothersbaugh and the late legendary Biz Markie, plus such notable guest stars as Fred Armisen, Erykah Badu, Jack Black, Devo, Rachel Dratch, The Flaming Lips, Tony Hawk, The Killers, Angela Kinsey, Solange Knowles, Jack McBrayer, MGMT, Mos Def, The Roots, Andy Samberg, Amy Sedaris, The Shins, Sarah Silverman, Amare Stoudemire, Weezer, Jimmy Eat World, Elijah Wood and Weird Al Yankovic.

About WildBrain

At WildBrain we inspire imaginations through the wonder of storytelling. As a leader in 360° franchise management, we are experts in content creation, audience engagement and global licensing, cultivating and growing love for our own and partner brands around the world. With approximately 14,000 half-hours of kids’ and family content in our library—one of the world’s most extensive—we are home to such treasured franchises as Peanuts, Teletubbies, Strawberry Shortcake, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Inspector Gadget and Degrassi. WildBrain’s mission is to create exceptional entertainment experiences that captivate and delight fans both young and young at heart.

WildBrain is headquartered in Canada with offices worldwide and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: WILD).

About Golden Sombrero Licensing

For more than 20 years, Golden Sombrero Licensing has provided creative business development consulting services to the world’s foremost pop culture-driven brands. Notably, the Long Beach, California-based firm is currently driving new licensing and collaboration opportunities for Yo Gabba Gabba!. Founder Bart Silberman – a 25-plus-year industry veteran who has led creative efforts with brands including Disney, Displate, Fanatics, Major League Baseball, Oxford Pennant, Pepsi-Cola, Reyn Spooner, Sid & Marty Krofft, Super7, and more - heads a relentlessly creative team dedicated to providing out-of-the-box ideas and exceptional client service. Specialties include inbound and outbound licensing, brand collaborations, wholesale sales, branding, style guides, hard goods and soft goods sourcing and design, special events and merchandising. For the latest, visit www.goldensombrero.net or follow Golden Sombrero Licensing on LinkedIn.

​​“This release contains disclosures which are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Jazwares' current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Jazwares has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Jazwares or on Jazwares’ behalf.”