Monroe Capital Supports Olympus Partners’ Acquisition of Accelevation Holding Company, LLC

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) announced it acted as joint lead arranger on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Accelevation Holding Company, LLC (“Accelevation”) by Olympus Partners.

Founded in 2018 and based in Miamisburg, OH, Accelevation is a provider of infrastructure products and services to the data center market. Their vertically integrated offering includes white space design, custom manufacturing, and installation services to hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise customers. Accelevation has over 500,000 square feet of manufacturing capacity and serves all major data center markets.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital LLC (“Monroe”) is a premier asset management firm specializing in private credit markets across various strategies, including direct lending, technology finance, venture debt, alternative credit solutions, structured credit, real estate and equity. Since 2004, the firm has been successfully providing capital solutions to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe prides itself on being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, management, and both private equity and independent sponsors. Monroe’s platform offers a wide variety of investment products for both institutional and high net worth investors with a focus on generating high quality “alpha” returns irrespective of business or economic cycles. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains 11 offices throughout the United States, Asia and Australia.

Monroe has been recognized by both its peers and investors with various awards including Inc.’s 2024 Founder-Friendly Investors List; Private Debt Investor as the 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Decade, 2023 Lower Mid-Market Lender of the Year, 2023 CLO Manager of the Year, Americas; Global M&A Network as the 2023 Lower Mid-Markets Lender of the Year, U.S.A.; DealCatalyst as the 2022 Best CLO Manager of the Year; Korean Economic Daily as the 2022 Best Performance in Private Debt – Mid Cap; Creditflux as the 2021 Best U.S. Direct Lending Fund; and Pension Bridge as the 2020 Private Credit Strategy of the Year. For more information and important disclaimers, please visit www.monroecap.com.