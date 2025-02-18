The Global Network for Zero Announces Strategic Partnership with OTEC to Accelerate Net Zero Buildings in Brazil

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Network for Zero (GNFZ) announced today a strategic partnership with OTEC, Brazil's premier sustainability consulting firm, marking a significant expansion of net zero certification services in Latin America. This partnership establishes OTEC as the first GNFZ Partner in Brazil, creating a powerful alliance to advance sustainable building practices across the region.

Brazil has been at the forefront of sustainable building innovation, notably producing the world's first LEED Zero project. Realized under the leadership of GNFZ co-founders Mahesh Ramanujam and Sarah Merricks during their tenure at the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), this achievement set a precedent for excellence in sustainable building certification. Now, GNFZ heads to Brazil with an ambitious vision: Transforming the building sector and beyond through a comprehensive "zero to zero" approach, where net zero becomes the new standard for all buildings, with green buildings leading the transition.

Under the guidance of Founder and Development Director David Douek and Technical Director Ana Judite Limongi França, OTEC will serve as GNFZ's primary implementation partner in Brazil, leveraging their extensive market expertise to introduce GNFZ's comprehensive certification suite to the Brazilian market, connect with new clients and stakeholders, and create a robust implementation ecosystem with GNFZ providing third-party verification.

"To date, we have led more than 120 million square feet of national and international building space to become more sustainable. With our deep understanding of the Brazilian market and experience in sustainable building, combined with GNFZ's industry-leading expertise, we are perfectly suited to accelerate the adoption of net zero practices across Brazil,” said David Douek, Founder and Development Director at OTEC.

"The OTEC team has experience in some of Brazil's largest and most complex projects," said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and CEO of Global Network for Zero. "This partnership will combine our expertise to help clients achieve net zero emissions successfully, regardless of their current stage in the journey, and set a new standard for sustainable building practices in Latin America’s largest market."

The partnership will bring GNFZ's complete range of net zero certifications to Brazil, covering: Net Zero Certification for Buildings at the Design, Construction, and Operations stages; Net Zero Certification for Portfolios; and Net Zero Certification for Businesses. All certifications are offered across four key categories of Energy, Water, Waste, and Emissions.

About OTEC

OTEC, a leading consulting firm in sustainability and performance enhancement, has been driving impactful changes in the built environment for over 17 years. Specializing in ESG strategies, OTEC supports clients in reducing carbon emissions, optimizing energy efficiency, and achieving compliance with global sustainability certifications, including LEED, WELL, EDGE, and Fitwel.

Founded by Dr. David Douek, the company partners with organizations across various industries to integrate sustainable practices. OTEC offers expert services in carbon footprint reduction, energy modeling, lifecycle assessments, and stakeholder engagement, delivering measurable environmental and social benefits. Reach out to contato@otec.com.br to initiate or expedite your sustainability journey.

About the Global Network for Zero

The Global Network for Zero is an international leadership collective of business and policy leaders implementing actionable strategies and solutions for accelerating ESG compliance and the rapid realization of a zero-emissions world. Reach out to team@gn-zero.com to learn how you can get involved.