Wiley Joins India's Landmark One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) Initiative, Expanding Research Access

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In line with the Government of India’s groundbreaking One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative, Wiley, one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning, has signed a 3-year license agreement. Under this agreement, Wiley has enabled access to nearly 2,000 journals, supporting approximately 18 million students, researchers, and faculty across 6,300+ government higher education institutions and research centers nationwide.

“ This collaboration represents a pivotal moment for India's academic and research landscape. We are proud to partner with the government to advance this initiative forward,” said Ritesh Kumar, Country Lead for Wiley in India. " ONOS is not just about accessing journals—it's about creating a unified national research ecosystem that will empower Indian researchers to lead global scientific conversations, break traditional knowledge barriers, and accelerate our country's research output."

Prof. Ajay Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India said, “ The One Nation One Subscription initiative embodies the honorable Prime Minister’s call of 'Jai Anusandhan' – celebrating research and innovation. By empowering researchers from metropolitan centers to the most remote institutions, we're cultivating a nationwide innovation network that will fuel our national aspirations. This initiative is truly aimed at positioning India as a global leader in scientific discovery during our Amrit Kaal."

“ The One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) initiative of the Government of India is a transformative initiative. ONOS ensures that Higher Education Institutions of central government and all state governments and R&D institutions of central government, irrespective of their size and budgets, can participate fully in India's research revolution. By democratizing access to world-class research resources, we're empowering all the students and researchers of these institutions across India to contribute to our nation's knowledge economy,” said Dr. Vineet Joshi, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education.

The three-year Wiley agreement from 2025-2027, aligns with the Indian government's Viksitbharat@2047 vision of establishing India as a global research and innovation hub. It aims to provide comprehensive digital access to scholarly publications, support researchers in tier 2 and tier 3 cities, and enhance open access publishing opportunities.

