Utah Community Credit Union Selects NCR Atleos Allpoint Network to Expand Cash Access

NCR Atleos announced that Utah Community Credit Union has chosen to join the Allpoint Network to increase brand recognition, drive growth and provide expanded access to cash for their members. (Photo: Business Wire)

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE: NATL) (“Atleos”), a leader in expanding self-service financial access for financial institutions, retailers and consumers, today announced that $3.1 billion-asset Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) has chosen to join the Atleos Allpoint Network to increase brand recognition, drive growth and provide expanded access to cash for their members.

Provo, Utah-based UCCU, a trusted financial partner for over 240,000 members, has been serving their community for nearly 70 years. With Atleos’ Allpoint Network, the credit union can continue to expand and strengthen their brand presence across the state by providing surcharge-free access to over 40,000 ATMs in premiere retail locations where members already live and shop. With the Atleos Allpoint Network, UCCU will also enable their members to make cash deposits at ATMs across the country. UCCU has also branded ATMs at all Costco locations within Utah, helping to further enhance visibility and brand recognition.

“UCCU is built on a foundation of exceptional service, respect for others, and fiscal responsibility,” said Matt Wilson, CIO, Utah Community Credit Union. “This partnership with Atleos directly supports these values while enabling us to extend our reach, engage with new communities, and provide our members with reliable, secure and easy self-service options for accessing cash when it is most convenient for them.”

“UCCU is another example of a leading institution embracing the deep value of a utility ATM network model,” explained Steven Nogalo, General Manager, North America for Atleos. “Such an approach expands access to financial services for consumers while reducing the financial burden and complexity for the institution. We are proud to support UCCU as they provide members with exceptional experiences and continue to scale.”

About Atleos

Atleos (NYSE: NATL) is a leader in expanding self-service financial access, with industry-leading ATM expertise and experience, unrivalled operational scale including the largest independently-owned ATM network, always-on global services and constant innovation. Atleos improves operational efficiency for financial institutions, drives footfall for retailers and enables digital-first financial self-service experiences for consumers. Atleos is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with approximately 20,000 employees globally.

About Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU)

Founded in 1955, Utah Community Credit Union (UCCU) is rooted in the philosophy of "people helping people"​ and built on core values of outstanding service, respect for others, and fiscal responsibility. We hold ourselves to the highest standards of honesty, professionalism, and integrity and are committed to achieving excellence in operations, products, and member service. With consistent and reliable service delivery, we create trusting relationships with our members. We are a member-centric organization. Our decisions at all levels are based on what is in the best interest of the member, while maintaining a financially strong and stable organization.

