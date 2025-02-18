Paramount+ and EverPass Media Announce Multi-Year Distribution Agreement to Bring CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League to Commercial Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paramount+ and EverPass Media (“EverPass”), a media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, today announced a multi-year distribution agreement allowing EverPass customers to stream all of CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League matches, that stream on Paramount+, starting on Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

This newly launched media package offers a new distribution vehicle for CBS Sports’ highly coveted UEFA Champions League matchups, which were previously unavailable for commercial venues in the United States. All CBS Sports’ UEFA Champions League matches on Paramount+ will be available to stream via EverPass' platform, providing comprehensive coverage that ensures fans can enjoy every moment of the action. The deal also expands EverPass’ library of live sports content for businesses and includes select CBS Sports ancillary UEFA programming, including The Golazo Show, a whip-around show highlighting every goal from every match.

“ We’re proud to expand EverPass Media’s portfolio with the Paramount+ stream of the UEFA Champions League, one of the most prestigious competitions in global sports. This partnership with CBS Sports reinforces our mission to bring the world’s most sought-after live sports to commercial establishments, ensuring bars and restaurants can provide unparalleled viewing experiences for their patrons,” said Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media. “ For the first time, businesses have a seamless way to showcase every UEFA Champions League match all season long – driving foot traffic, increasing engagement and creating the kind of electric atmosphere that only live sports can deliver. This is another powerful step in redefining the way premium sports content reaches the commercial market, and we’re thrilled to partner with CBS Sports and Paramount+ to make it happen.”

“ Paramount+ is the streaming home to UEFA men’s club competitions and we are always looking for ways to broaden the distribution and increase awareness for Paramount+ as well as maximize the audience for our UEFA Champions League coverage,” said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming CBS Sports. “ This partnership with EverPass unlocks a new viewership avenue and allows us to reach the many passionate fans watching out of home.”

CBS Sports is the exclusive English-language rightsholder for UEFA Champions League in the U.S. with all matches streaming on Paramount+ and select matches, including the semi-finals and finals also airing on the CBS Television Network. Paramount+ is home to popular original series, blockbuster movies and live championship sports including an expansive soccer portfolio that is anchored by UEFA Champions League.

Launched in April 2023, EverPass is a comprehensive media platform that centralizes premium sports and entertainment content and offers in-house streaming solutions and powerful consumer engagement tools designed to drive business growth for bars, restaurants, hotels, gyms and other commercial establishments.

To learn more about bringing EverPass to your business, visit https://everpass.com/.

About EverPass Media

EverPass Media is a comprehensive media platform dedicated to commercial businesses, that aggregates, distributes and enables streaming of live sports and entertainment content, and offers a wide array of consumer engagement and performance marketing tools for bars, restaurants, hotels and other commercial venues. Launched initially as the exclusive distributor of NFL Sunday Ticket to commercial establishments in the United States, EverPass partners with rightsholders, distribution partners and business owners to unlock greater access to premium live events and drive business growth. EverPass was founded in 2023 in partnership with RedBird Capital Partners and 32 Equity, the strategic investment arm of the National Football League. TKO Group Holdings, parent company of UFC and WWE, joined as an investor in 2024.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, part of Paramount’s (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment and news brands, is a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, combining live sports, breaking news and A Mountain of Entertainment™. The streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, the service’s cornerstone plan, is also home to SHOWTIME ® content, including scripted hits and critically acclaimed nonfiction projects and films. This premium plan includes unmatched events and sports programming through the local live CBS stream, including golf, basketball and more. All Paramount+ subscribers have streaming access to CBS News Network for 24/7 news and CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis. For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com, and follow @ParamountPlus on social media.