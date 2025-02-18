e.l.f. Cosmetics Unveils "Descubre e.l.f.ecto" in Mexico: Premium-Quality Beauty Meets Unbeatable Value

e.l.f. Cosmetics launches new "Descubre e.l.f.ecto" campaign, which translates to “discover the e.l.f. effect,” delivering high-quality, prestige beauty products at accessible prices for every eye, lip and face, available at Sephora Mexico.

e.l.f. Cosmetics launches new "Descubre e.l.f.ecto" campaign, which translates to “discover the e.l.f. effect,” delivering high-quality, prestige beauty products at accessible prices for every eye, lip and face, available at Sephora Mexico.

e.l.f. Cosmetics launches new "Descubre e.l.f.ecto" campaign, which translates to “discover the e.l.f. effect,” delivering high-quality, prestige beauty products at accessible prices for every eye, lip and face, available at Sephora Mexico. (Photo: Business Wire)

e.l.f. Cosmetics launches new "Descubre e.l.f.ecto" campaign, which translates to “discover the e.l.f. effect,” delivering high-quality, prestige beauty products at accessible prices for every eye, lip and face, available at Sephora Mexico. (Graphic: Business Wire)

e.l.f. Cosmetics launches new "Descubre e.l.f.ecto" campaign, which translates to “discover the e.l.f. effect,” delivering high-quality, prestige beauty products at accessible prices for every eye, lip and face, available at Sephora Mexico. (Graphic: Business Wire)

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e.l.f. Cosmetics, a brand from e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), announces the launch of its outrageously entertaining campaign "Descubre e.l.f.ecto," which translates to “discover the e.l.f. effect,” delivering high-quality, prestige beauty products at accessible prices for every eye, lip and face, available at Sephora Mexico.

Created for e.l.f.’s Mexico-based community, the ‘e.l.f.enovela’ is a twist on the telenovela that captivates viewers with storylines inspired by the drama-filled, community-favorite, telenovela, while highlighting e.l.f.'s commitment to inclusivity, accessibility and positivity.

Through this work, e.l.f. is shifting the perspective of what’s possible when it comes to beauty and inviting more of its diverse and passionate community to experience e.l.f.’s unbeatable value. In October 2024, e.l.f. entered Sephora Mexico, marking its first time in Sephora, democratizing access to its most sought-after products at an unbeatable value.

"At e.l.f., we're not just launching a campaign; we're introducing a new era of beauty in Mexico. Our telenovela-inspired approach isn't just about drama—it's about delivering the unexpected magic! We're disrupting the notion that premium beauty is exclusive for the privileged few by making the best of beauty accessible to the happy many,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. “'Descubre e.l.f.ecto' is a culturally relevant and entertaining invitation to our community to experience high-quality beauty products without breaking the bank. We are rewriting the script of what affordable luxury can be.”

The campaign, created in collaboration with creative agency 72andSunny, comes to life through the two-episode telenovela-style series on TikTok and Instagram. Out-of-home amplifications in Mexico City, Monterrey and Guadalajara further extend the campaign's reach across the country.

Watch the “Descubre e.l.f.ecto” episodes now on social media:

Episode 1: Instagram TikTok

Episode 2: Instagram TikTok

Featured products include fan-favorites Power Grip Primer, Camo Liquid Blush, Brow Laminating Gel and Glossy Lip Stain. These products and more e.l.f. must-haves are available in-store at Sephora Mexico and online at sephora.com.mx.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean and vegan, all double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. We are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified™ facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.