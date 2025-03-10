Peridio + Keyfactor Partner to Secure the Future of Device Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peridio, the leader in device and firmware management, today announced a strategic partnership with Keyfactor, the identity-first solution for modern enterprises. This collaboration will bring together two industry leaders to develop comprehensive solutions that automate both certificate lifecycle management and firmware updates for connected device fleets.

As the number of connected devices skyrockets, so does the complexity of securing them. Every device in the field requires up-to-date software and valid digital certificates—without both, businesses face service outages, compliance risks, and security breaches. Together, Peridio and Keyfactor will address these challenges by developing integrated solutions that unite firmware updates and certificate management capabilities.

"The future of device security demands a more comprehensive approach," said Bill Brock, CEO at Peridio. "This partnership with Keyfactor sets the foundation for innovative solutions that will transform how organizations manage and secure their device fleets at scale."

Through this strategic partnership, connected device manufacturers will soon be able to leverage Peridio's expertise in firmware management alongside Keyfactor's leadership in PKI automation. The planned integrations will enable centralized management of certificates, firmware, and AI applications across entire device fleets, reducing time to market and operational overhead.

Peridio and Keyfactor have outlined an ambitious integration roadmap, with the first joint solutions expected to launch in the coming months. These developments will streamline device security workflows and empower businesses to operate at scale with confidence.

Key benefits of the planned integration include:

End-to-end security – Automated certificate lifecycle management and secure software updates in one platform.

– Automated certificate lifecycle management and secure software updates in one platform. Seamless integration – Works with existing device architectures and deployment strategies.

– Works with existing device architectures and deployment strategies. Compliance made easy – Centralized control over security policies and audit-ready processes.

– Centralized control over security policies and audit-ready processes. Minimized risk – Avoid outages and breaches caused by expired certificates or outdated firmware.

“This partnership represents a significant advancement for device security at scale, including the essential components of secure firmware management and device identity automation," said Ellen Boehm, SVP, IoT Strategy & Operations at Keyfactor. "Together with Peridio, we're creating solutions that will enable organizations to maintain consistent security across their entire device ecosystem."

To learn more about the partnership and upcoming integrations, visit peridio.com